Brooks Koepka Breaks Silence After Patrick Reed’s Unexpected PGA Tour Return

Brooks Koepka was standing in the second fairway when the news reached him. Patrick Reed was leaving LIV Golf. Coming back to the PGA Tour. Koepka’s reaction lasted about thirty seconds. That brevity said everything.

“I was with Jeff Pierce on 2, and he just kind of stopped in the fairway and asked me if I saw it,” Koepka said after his round. “I’m like, no, I’m out here on the golf course, my phone’s in the bag, so I didn’t see anything.”

No drama. No controversy. No policy takes. Just a shrug and forward motion.

“Whatever Patrick wants to do and to be the best golfer he can be, best for his family, I’m in full support of that,” Koepka continued. “I think everybody’s different, and they have to make decisions for what’s best for their family. If he’s doing that, then I’m 100 percent behind him.”

