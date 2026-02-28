Brooks Koepka & Co. Forced to Tee Off Early at Cognizant Classic as PGA Tour Aims to Avoid Past Disaster

RECORD DATE NOT STATED 2nd October 2025 The Carnoustie Golf Links, Carnoustie, Angus, Scotland Alfred Dunhill Links Golf Championship, Round One Brooks Koepka of USA on the second tee of Carnoustie Championship golf course during the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK DavidxYoung

The 2026 Cognizant Classic has already been rocked by a series of unprecedented withdrawals. With Ben Griffin not teeing off for the event, Will Zalatoris and others withdrawing mid-way has significantly thinned the field. Adding to that, the top 25 names of the OWGR have not teed off for the event. And now the weather gods are threatening to further complicate matters in the Champions Course. This has forced the organizer to resort to a decision that might impact Brooks Koepka and the field.

The organizers have reportedly changed the schedule in order to force players to start their rounds earlier than usual. They are aiming to make sure that golfers like Brooks Koepka and others can finish most or all of their rounds before the expected afternoon thunderstorms arrive.

The recent weather predictions are revealing that a high probability of afternoon rain and thunderstorms might impact Saturday’s third round. The rain chances are exceeding 50 percent between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET and peaking at nearly 80 percent. Adding to that, the temperatures are expected to hover in the high 70s to low 80s, setting up a potentially disruptive day. And would strongly impact the gameplay of Brooks Koepka and co. in the Palm Beach Gardens of Florida.

With such an update now ruling the 2026 Cognizant Classic, fans and golfers might feel it’s a deja vu. More so because the memories of 2024 still remain fresh. A sudden storm forced a 3½-hour delay back in 2024 and pushed the tournament to a Monday finish. And now the PGA Tour administration is seemingly looking to go for a repeat of the past format.

At the moment, the leaderboards for the $9.6 million event are led by Austin Smotherman with a total score of 11 under par. Whereas, former LIV golfer Brooks Koepka stands tied for the 24th position with a score of -3.

Meanwhile, as back-to-back withdrawals dominate the field for the Cognizant Classic, Brooks Koepka shares his take on the matter.

Brooks Koepka predicted lower scores as withdrawals shook Cognizant Classic

The 2026 Cognizant Classic has landed between high-profile signature events on the schedule, which might have resulted in the withdrawals. While Ben Griffin, Jacob Bridgeman, and Adam Scott withdrew before the event, which allowed the administration to bring in replacements, few athletes dropped the bomb mid-way.

A sudden left ankle injury made Will Zalatoris withdraw right before the opening round. On the other hand, Japanese golf pro Keita Nakajima announced his withdrawal immediately after the conclusion of the first round. Brooks Koepka shared his stance on the concerning scenario.

“Yeah, I definitely think they will be lower just because of the overseed. I think you saw last year with Jake, those scores are definitely possible. Not saying anybody is going to do it this year. They very well could, but it’s definitely gotten easier,” shared Koepka.

Furthermore, Koepka reflected on the condition of the greens on the starting day. He shared how if one missed the green, they would be certain to get a bogey as it was very hard to save par. But now, the course conditions feel more consistent and fair to Koepka. However, the current update regarding the weather might indeed change the perspective for the American golfer.