Brooks Koepka Commits to His ‘Favorite’ Course Event Outside LIV Golf as Mediocre Season Continues

The 14-event LIV Golf season is drawing to a close, with just two tournaments left on the calendar. Indianapolis is set for August 15, followed by the Michigan Team Championship on August 22, which will mark the grand finale of the 2025 schedule. For fans anxious about whether their favorite stars will make a postseason appearance, there’s little to worry about. Some of the top names in the league have spilled the postseason plan. A hint? A 72-hole format match.

Once the LIV Golf season wraps up, the spotlight will shift to the DP World Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, teeing off on October 2, 2025, with a hefty $5 million purse and a lineup featuring some of the Saudi League’s biggest stars. For Brooks Koepka, in particular, St. Andrews is more than just another stop on the calendar; it’s a course tied to some of his fondest career memories. “I’ve been fortunate to play in several Dunhill Links, as well as two Open Championships at St. Andrews over the years, and these trips are always highlights,” he reflected. The American has made four appearances at the event, finishing runner-up in the Team Championship in 2014, and his two Open Championship starts at the historic venue include a T10 finish in 2015. It’s the mix of great results, electric atmosphere, and cherished moments that keeps St. Andrews at the very top of his list.

Two particular events hold a special place in Koepka’s heart, one with his father and one with his friend and caddie Ricky Elliot. He shared, “I was able to play with my father one year and my good friend and caddie, Ricky Elliott, the other. Those two weeks will always be very special to me. I love Links golf and St. Andrews is my favourite course in the world.” The golfer partnered with his father, Bob Koepk, to feature at the Dunhill Links team Championship, which his father describes as “a special father-and-son experience.” Though the father-son duo failed to make the cut, it has left memories for the two. Even in 2015, Koepka featured at the events, shooting a brilliant 67 in the final round.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, his commitment to the event is great news for fans, but with his ongoing performance struggles, it is also a little concerning.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

LIV Golf Singapore is where Koepka was the closest when it came to clinching a title (he finished runner-up), but otherwise had a quiet season with just one top-10 finish. His performance in the majors reflected similar inconsistency—he missed the cut in 3 of the 4 majors, the Masters, PGA Championship, and The Open Champiionship. He delivered only a modest result with a T12 finish at the U.S. Open. With his participation now confirmed at his favorite venue for the upcoming 72-hole event, it’s anyone’s guess whether he can turn his season around in spectacular fashion.

For the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, he will also be joined by fellow LIV golfers Tyrell Hatton and Bubba Watson. Interestingly, the other two golfers seem to have a better performance record than Koepka.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How do the three LIV golfers stand in comparison to each other?

With 15 professional wins, including two at the Masters in 2012 and 2014, the captain of Range Goats, Bubba Watson, has also committed to feature in the DP World Tour event. The 46-year-old has earned a respectable stature in the game of golf with his experienced performance on the course. Now that he is entering the Alfred Dunhill Links event, it will get even better for the fans.

The golfer with just one major qualification, i.e., the Masters, away from the LIV events, has had limited appearances off the LIV schedule. But now with his substantial form in 2025, it will be a bonus to have the major winners participating. Unlike Brooks Koepka’s struggle, Watson has managed to showcase impressive performances. He recorded 2 top-5 and one top-10 finishes this season. Even so, his best finish came at the LIV Golf United Kingdom, where he was runner-up with scores of 66-68 and 65. His only major finish came at T14 at Augusta.

Well, not just him, but Hatton also showcased a brilliant performance this year. He recorded two T5 finishes and a T6 as the best finishes of the season at LIV. Away from that, he made the cut at all four majors, but the best finish was T4 at the US Open. Being the reigning champion and a three-time winner at the Alfred Dunhill Links, Hatton is in dominant form.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Regardless, out of the three, Tyrell Hatton edges out, as he has won the event 3 times now and is the current defending champion.

So, who do you think will clinch the title this year? Let us know below.