Brooks Koepka Dismisses LIV Golf’s Financial Issues With Blunt Statement: ‘Don’t Pay Any Attention’

Nearly six weeks of the same conversation, and yet the story has barely left the front page. Every press conference has since carried the same unavoidable undercurrent: now, what happens to LIV Golf? At Aronimink this week, the spotlight landed on Brooks Koepka for answers. Having walked away from the league at the end of 2025, his answer remains straightforward and detached.

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“I don’t have any involvement with it anymore, so I don’t pay any attention to it. I’m kind of in my own little world, and I’d like to stay there. It’s in the past, and I’m on the PGA Tour right now, and I’m just focused on how I can figure out to make this putter work,” the 5x major winner told the media.

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Brooks Koepka left LIV citing family issues at the end of last year. He returned to the PGA Tour via the Returning Member Program. Ever since, he has been happy to be back and has been grateful for the support he has gotten from the fans and fellow golfers.

After returning from LIV, Koepka noted how much he missed the infrastructure of the PGA Tour, saying, “It’s kind of eye-opening when you come back… I don’t think people realize that, at least I didn’t, how much stuff is out there and the opportunity you might have.”

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As far as Koepka’s putter goes, he has shifted to a TaylorMade Spider Tour V with a custom L-neck hosel for the 2026 PGA Championship after his previous Spider Tour X was broken at the Myrtle Beach Classic. This move follows a switch from his longtime Scotty Cameron blade to a mallet in February 2026 for improved stability and alignment.

“I feel comfortable with the putter. A little bit of speed, a little bit of confidence. That kind of sums it up. It’s just been miss after miss. It’s tough to kind of build any confidence when you’re not putting well,” he said of his putter after carding 1-under on the first 18 holes.

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The contrast between his final LIV season and his return to the PGA Tour is a huge trajectory in itself. In 2025, Koepka finished 31st out of 54 players in LIV’s individual standings, managing just two top 10s. He also missed the cut at the Masters, the Open Championship, and the PGA Championship. But back on the PGA Tour in 2026, things look very different.

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Koepka posted a T12 at the Masters, followed up with a T13 at the Players Championship, and a T11 at last week’s Myrtle Beach Classic. In fact, he shot a bogey-free 65 on Saturday at Myrtle Beach, his lowest round of the 2025 season. Walking off the course, he called it the “most fun” he had playing golf in a long, long time.

As for the league Brooks Koepka left behind, LIV is wrapped in damage control. With PIF’s exit confirmed once 2026 is over, LIV has brought a New York-based investment bank, Ducera Partners, to lead its search for new long-term capital. The league has also assembled an independent board led by turnaround specialist Gene Davis to find investment for its survival.

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LIV’s CEO Scott O’Neil is confident that the league is tracking $100 million ahead of last year in revenue. But with a nine-figure monthly burn rate and its biggest star, Bryson DeChambeau, still in talks for his contract renewal, the clock has been ticking louder than the optimistic press can drown.

While Brooks Koepka has moved on, LIV stars can’t escape the questions.

The contrast with those still inside LIV Golf could not be sharper. At Aronimink this week, 11 players are in the field, and questions have followed all of them. Jon Rahm, who sat for the pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday, fielded nearly every uncomfortable angle. When asked about LIV’s future, he was diplomatic.

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“It is something we’ve had to deal with, but it’s just some things that are out of my control. Out of the few talents I have in my life, fixing a business is not one of them,” he said.

On whether he regrets joining LIV, Rahm offered only a wry smile. “That’s for me to know, and that’s about that.”

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The stakes couldn’t be higher for all the players, like Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau. No LIV Golf player has won a major since Koepka himself lifted the Wanamaker Trophy at Oak Hill in 2023. However, with the PGA Tour having produced the last six major champions and leaning firmly on its side, a win at Aronimink this week could be a powerful statement for either Rahm or DeChambeau.