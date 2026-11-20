We have all seen Tiger Woods try to make a comeback to professional golf several times now. He was swinging ahead of the Hero World Challenge last year but then had back surgery. The veteran golfer then played in TGL but later became involved in a DUI case. But it appears Tiger Woods’ long-awaited return to competitive golf may finally be possible, and Brooks Koepka has shared an encouraging assessment of it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The five-time major champion recently caught a glimpse of Woods practicing at The Grove. What he saw suggests that the 82-time PGA Tour winner may be making encouraging progress ahead of the 2026 Hero World Challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, I saw him hitting balls at The Grove the other day, so I wasn’t surprised. I knew that was probably going to be the case. But yeah, he looked good. He was swinging it nicely. So it’s not shocking to me,” Brooks Koepka said on a Wake Up Barstool episode when asked about his reaction to Tiger Woods’ comeback news.

Woods was officially added to the tournament field on November 17. This ended months of uncertainty surrounding his potential return. While the announcement brought excitement across the golf community, Brooks Koepka’s comments offer an additional reason for optimism.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comments are particularly interesting because they come from someone who has competed against Woods at the biggest tournaments in professional golf. Rather than reacting solely to the official announcement, the American professional offered a first-hand observation of Woods working on his game.

Koepka wasn’t the only player to express excitement about Woods’ decision to return.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the same conversation, Wyndham Clark was asked whether the announcement meant anything to him. The two-time major champion made it clear that Woods’ presence remains important to professional golf.

“The game of golf needs Tiger back. That’s huge. That’s huge. I’m bummed,” Clark said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clark also expressed disappointment about missing this year’s Hero World Challenge. He revealed that he had competed in the tournament over the previous two or three years but would not be part of the 2026 field.

His reaction reflected a broader sentiment among players and fans who recognize the impact Tiger Woods continues to have on the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woods’ influence extends beyond his achievements on the course. His presence draws more interest to tournaments, attracts viewers, and sparks excitement among players who grew up watching him compete.

Therefore, Tiger Woods’ injury history makes Brooks Koepka’s observation more significant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 50-year-old has endured several serious injuries and undergone multiple surgical procedures. His latest extended absence began after he ruptured his left Achilles tendon in March 2025. The injury required surgery and effectively ruled him out for the remainder of that season. Matters became more complicated in October 2025, when Woods underwent his seventh back surgery to replace a damaged disc in his lower back after experiencing pain and limited mobility.

Those setbacks followed an already difficult recovery journey stemming from his February 2021 car accident, which caused severe injuries to his right leg and ankle.

Woods made an emotional return at the 2022 Masters, less than 14 months after the accident. Simply getting back onto the course at Augusta National was a significant achievement. He managed to make the cut but struggled over the weekend, eventually finishing tied for 47th at 13-over-par.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2024 season offered another indication of how difficult it had become for Woods to maintain a regular competitive schedule. He played a limited number of tournaments, finished 60th at the Masters and missed the cut at the PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open Championship. His last individual competitive appearance came at the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Against that background, Brooks Koepka’s observation carries additional weight. Woods being able to practice and produce what Koepka described as good-looking swings is a positive development after such a lengthy recovery process.

However, the bigger question is whether his body can handle the physical demands of tournament golf. Walking 72 holes, maintaining swing consistency, and recovering between consecutive rounds will present a different test from spending time on the practice range.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hero World Challenge has been a familiar starting point for Tiger Woods’ comebacks

Another reason the 2026 Hero World Challenge return feels significant is that Woods has used it before. Woods has previously used his own tournament in the Bahamas as a starting point for several comebacks.

One of his most memorable returns came in December 2017. Following spinal fusion surgery earlier that year, Woods returned to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge and finished tied for ninth. At the time, people genuinely questioned whether he would ever return to his previous competitive level.

What followed was one of the greatest comeback stories in golf history.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018, Woods played 18 events and gradually rediscovered his form. He finished second to Brooks Koepka at the PGA Championship, producing a remarkable final-round 64 at Bellerive Country Club. Koepka won by two strokes, while Woods’ performance showed he could once again challenge the strongest players in the game.

Woods completed the comeback later that year by winning the Tour Championship, his first PGA Tour victory since 2013. The following April, he delivered another historic performance at Augusta National, winning the 2019 Masters for his fifth green jacket and first major championship in 11 years.

Brooks Koepka was among the players Woods defeated that week, finishing tied for second alongside Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele.

That history gives the current situation an interesting connection. Koepka was one of Woods’ toughest competitors during his previous comeback, and he is now offering an encouraging assessment of the veteran’s progress ahead of another return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods share a history beyond their major championship battles

Koepka’s latest comments also carry some personal significance because of the relationship he has developed with Woods over the years.

Their competitive history dates back to the 2018 PGA Championship. Despite being direct competitors, Koepka has consistently expressed admiration for Woods’ determination to overcome his physical problems.

In previous comments about Woods’ recovery, Brooks Koepka described watching his journey as fun. He also recalled seeing Woods during periods when he couldn’t play golf and was uncertain whether he would ever return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Koepka explained that they had developed a friendship over the years and that seeing Woods healthy and competing again was good for everyone involved in golf. He pointed to the benefits for fellow players, fans, sponsors, tournaments, and the sport itself.

That perspective makes his latest assessment particularly interesting. Brooks Koepka understands how much Woods has endured, having watched his recovery from both a competitive and personal standpoint.