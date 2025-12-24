Brooks Koepka Earns Crucial Career Advice from Ex-LIV Golf Pro as PGA Tour Return Remains Unlikely

Essentials Inside The Story Pablo Larrazabal's thoughts on Koepka's future

Koepka's DP World Tour record

Why Koepka left LIV Golf

While many professionals and analysts are debating about what penalties Brooks Koepka should face if he wants to return to the DP World Tour or the PGA Tour, Pablo Larrazabal’s views are clear. He just wants the 5x major champion to play on the DP World Tour, regardless of the path.

“I will love to see @BKoepka competing full schedule on the @DPWorldTour like the old days… bring him back,” Pablo Larrazabal wrote in an X post.

The rumors of Brooks Koepka’s LIV exit have ended as the Saudi-backed league confirmed he won’t play the 2026 season. Scott O’Neil revealed that the American professional wants to prioritize spending time with his family. While O’Neil wished him success after an “amicably and mutually agreed” exit, Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour remains much complicated.

For starters, he will face a one-year ban from the last LIV event he played, which was in August 2025. This means that the 9x PGA Tour winner will still miss the regular tour schedule. And post that, he would have to go through the entire process to get a PGA Tour card. This leaves him with one option that has already paved the way for Lauri Canter- finishing in the top-10 in the Race to Dubai rankings on the DP World Tour. Though Canter declined the PGA Tour card, he became eligible for full exempt status through the DP World Tour.

Ex-LIV golfer Pablo Larrazabal’s X post reflects that it is one of the best ways for Brooks Koepka to make his return. As the post suggests, the 2023 PGA Championship winner has already played in the DP World Tour events.

Brooks Koepka has 7 DP World Tour wins, all of which came before he joined LIV Golf in 2022. This includes the 2012 Challenge de Catalunya, the 2013 Fred Olsen Challenge de España, and others. But that’s not it. Koepka has played in many DP World Tour events between 2022 and now.

Most recently, he played in the 2025 FedEx Open de France and finished 4th. Besides that, he also played in the 2025 Amgen Irish Open, 2024 and 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, 2022 WGC – Dell Technologies Match Play, and others.

Currently, Brooks Koepka has an exempt status to play in the DP World Tour events. He also has major exemptions through 2028 via past wins. But there’s still no clarity about whether he will have to pay fines to play on the DP World Tour. Just like the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour also imposed some penalties on defectors. They were charged up to $1 million for every conflicting event members play on LIV Golf. Until recently, LIV Golf covered those fines, but not anymore. Koepka has played many DP World Tour events without any issues. However, it is still unclear if he will be paying fines now.

Brooks Koepka’s future with the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour remains unclear, but what’s confirmed is that he won’t be playing the 2026 LIV Golf season.

Brooks Koepka’s decision to leave LIV Golf

Brooks Koepka’s management released a statement sharing the reasons behind his decision. The statement said that “family has always guided Brooks’ decisions,” and that’s what drove Koepka’s decision to leave LIV Golf. His management said that he feels it is the right moment “to spend more time at home.”

LIV Golf’s CEO, Scott O’Neil, also shared the same reason. In the joint statements, Koepka’s camp thanked Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Scott O’Neil, LIV leadership, teammates, and fans. He emphasized that he will continue to be a huge supporter of LIV Golf and wishes the league continued success. Scott O’Neil reflected similar sentiments by wishing Koepka all the success on and off the course.

With Brooks Koepka gone, Talor Gooch will take over as Smash GC captain in 2026. He is well deserving of the role he earned through his strong track record and leadership qualities. Gooch enjoyed a standout 2023 season on LIV Golf, winning three events and claiming the season-long individual title. This brought him a whopping $18 million payday. His experience and past success position him well to guide the team forward and provide continuity despite the loss of its former captain.

Amid the uncertain future, Brooks Koepka still has major exemptions to look forward to. If everything goes well with the DP World Tour, Keopka can get a PGA Tour card from there and clear his path to a return to golf’s most competitive platform.