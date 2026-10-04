Brooks Koepka Ends His 2026 Season With His Son’s Adorable Disruption and an Eagle

Brooks Koepka ditched LIV Golf towards the end of 2025. He then requested reinstatement to the PGA Tour and found a way back through the Returning Member Program. However, his first season back on golf’s biggest stage might not have gone the way he hoped. But it all became worth it when his son, Crew, watched him hit an eagle on the final shot of his 2026 campaign.

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At the iconic Old Course in St Andrews, the five-time major champion found himself in a moment that had little to do with rankings, missed cuts, or the frustrations that followed him through much of the year. Jena Sims shared an Instagram post showing Crew excitedly shouting “daddy” as Brooks Koepka played the 18th hole.

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“..and with that, an eagle on 18 to wrap up the 2025-2026 season. ⛳️” she wrote in the caption, potentially signaling that the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship was the last event Koepka would play this year.

While Koepka would not have heard Crew shouting during play, he will celebrate the eagle putt with his son at home.

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Brooks Koepka hit two eagles in the final round. The first came on the par-four ninth, and the second on the par-four 18th. The video from the Instagram post features the eagle on the 18th. His 337-yard drive found the green, and he holed a 42-foot eagle putt. The DP World Tour’s AI commentary identified it as the best putt made on the hole across all four rounds.

The eagle on the ninth was almost similar, as he had started with a 340-yard drive that landed on the green. Koepka then holed a 16-foot putt for eagle.

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Besides the eagles, Brooks Koepka’s final round featured three birdies and a bogey, as he finished six-under 66 today. Adding it to rounds of 69-67-70, he finished at a cumulative score of 16-under 272. He finished tied for sixth with Robert MacIntyre, while Adrian Meronk won after a 20-under 268.

Although it wasn’t a win, it was one of his best finishes across the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. The 36-year-old admitted earlier this season that he was facing challenges adjusting to the PGA Tour after his return. But the adjustment period seems to have taken longer than he had expected.

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On the PGA Tour, he missed five cuts in 16 starts in 2026. His best finish came at his home tournament, as he finished tied for ninth at the Cognizant Classic. On the DP World Tour, he played three events. He missed the cut at the BMW PGA Championship, finished T55 at the Irish Open, and tied for sixth at St. Andrews. His putting, however, remained a weakness throughout the season.

The World No. 129 has gained -0.235 strokes in putting. He ranks 117th on the PGA Tour in this stat. As for driving, while his distance is good, his accuracy is only 54.53%.

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But the good thing is that the season ended on a positive note. He had his best finish with his wife, Jena Sims, and son, Crew, there to support him. That’s what matters more now for the American professional.

Speaking ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open 2026, he revealed how his family’s presence changed the way he viewed his results.

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“Whether I play good or whether I play bad, I walk off the 18th green, my wife and son are standing right there … My son doesn’t care if I shoot 80 or 65, he doesn’t know the difference. It’s ‘Da-Da,’ he goes that way and runs towards me. That’s cool. Having them around has been amazing, and takes a little bit of the pressure way from when you’re playing,” he said.

He has even introduced Crew to golf at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2026. St. Andrews’ pro shop gifted the three-year-old a hickory putter with his name engraved on it. The father-son duo then took the putter out on the course.

When he left LIV Golf, Koepka said he wanted to spend more time with his family. So, he couldn’t have hoped for a better finish to the season with his son watching him eagle putt on the final hole of the year. Now that he has ended his 2026 season, he will be looking to get more quality family time.