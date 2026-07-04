Brooks Koepka Faces New Setback as Abrupt Withdrawal from $9M PGA Tour Event Raises Concern

Brooks Koepka looked set to end a streak that had quietly stretched for more than a decade. The last time he played the Scottish Open was in 2015, and he had committed to the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour co-sanctioned event this year. However, reports are incoming that he has withdrawn from the $9 million event.

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Fantasy and gaming expert Rob Bolton reported through an X post that Brooks Koepka and Keith Mitchell have abruptly withdrawn from the Genesis Scottish Open 2026. Replacing them in the field are Max McGreevy and William Mouw, who were about to defend their ISCO Championship title at the conflicting event.

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Moreover, apart from what Rob Bolton is saying, if you head to the official field list on PGATOUR.com, it’s right there in black and white: Koepka and Mitchell have been scrubbed from the active roster, with Max McGreevy and William Mouw officially locked into their spots.

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Earlier in June, the PGA Tour winner committed to the Genesis Scottish Open. He received a sponsor invitation, and it was supposed to be his first appearance there in 11 years.

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“I have great memories of playing in Scotland over the years, going way back to that victory in 2013, so it’s cool to be going back to the Genesis Scottish Open this summer. It’s in a great spot in the week before The Open, and has an interesting field with the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour guys coming together, so I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do,” Brooks Koepka said when he committed to play in Scotland.

The American professional had won the 2013 Scottish Hydro Challenge as part of his run on the Challenger Tour, now the HotelPlanner Tour. Besides the Scottish Hydro Challenge, he also won the Fred Olesen Challenge de Espana and the Montecchia Golf Open that year.

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Neither Bolton nor Koepka has revealed the reason for the withdrawal. However, it could be because of the physical issue that led to his withdrawal from the RBC Canadian Open. He played three rounds without any problem, but when he was resting after Round 3, he experienced a tingling sensation between his ring and pinky fingers.

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Speaking ahead of the US Open 2026, he revealed that he was initially concerned about its connection to his neck. However, MRI scans came back clean. So, while he had no idea what the problem was, he was still relieved. But he did acknowledge that the issue was causing trouble with his grip.

“Well, yeah, if you can’t hold the club, it kind of does. I don’t think the grip strength is a hundred percent, but it’s good enough. It’s fine. There’s no pain. There’s absolutely no pain, which is kind of the weirdest part of this whole thing,” he said.

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As there was no pain, he could play in the US Open. But the three-time PGA Championship winner missed the cut at Shinnecock Hills. He carded rounds of 73 and 77 for a score of 10-over par, while the cut was at four-over par. It is no secret that Brooks Koepka has been struggling ever since he switched back to the PGA Tour. However, many attributed his missed cut at the US Open 2026 to the injury.

Now, there’s a chance the injury has flared up again. Although not confirmed, it could be the reason why he withdrew from the Genesis Scottish Open. And if that’s the case, it raises concerns over whether he will play in the Open Championship the following week.