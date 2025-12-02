Brooks Koepka Finds Reason to Smile While LIV Golf Future Remains Unclear

Brooks Koepka has been one of the most prominent names in the professional golfing circuit. Over the years, Koepka has won a total of five career major championships. With three PGA Championships and a couple of US Opens to his name, Koepka has been a constant presence. However, currently struggling with his form a bit, Koepka has now managed to bring a big smile to his face with a significant win. Surprisingly, it did not come in golf.

Koepka and his affinity towards horses are pretty well known. And recently, the same inclination made him win big. In the recently concluded John Budden Memorial British EBF ‘National Hunt’ Novices Hurdle, Koepka and Graeme McDowell (also known as G-Mac), placed their faith in The Burren Man. And as it turned out, the 4-year-old horse owned by the golfing icon did not disappoint.

Displaying some stellar performances, The Burren Man dominated the field at Carlisle and ended up as the winner. And surely, a majority of the credit goes to its jockey, Brendan Powell, and trainer Harry Derham. Owned by Koepka’s team, Smash GC, the team took to Instagram and posted a snapshot of The Burren Man’s winning moment. In what was a special outcome, this was the horse’s debut win too. The caption of the Instagram story read, “Congrats Brooks & G-Mac on The Burren Man’s Debut Win at Carlisle.”

Imago Brooks Koepka celebrates with the Wanamaker trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Now then, this is not the first time that Koepka’s horse has been dominating the field. Back in January 2024, Givemefive, a horse co-owned by his Smash GC teammate McDowell, did something stellar at the Warwick Racecourse. Putting on a sublime performance, Givemefive won the hurdles race by a whopping 18 lengths. Surely, it is evident that Koepka is having some great luck with his horses. Now, he would look to have some of this luck in his golfing career, too.

Brooks Koepka unapologetically addresses rumors as uncertainty looms over his golf future

Brooks Koepka’s golf future looks uncertain at the moment as his LIV Golf contract will soon come to a conclusion. However, a few months back, Fred Couples joined the Seattle Radio Station and candidly revealed how Koepka is looking to make a return to the PGA. Following such a comment from Couples, a lot of discussion has followed suit. And Koepka finally decided to reflect on his thoughts on the matter.

USA Today via Reuters May 16, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Brooks Koepka tees off on the 12th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

He started by blatantly adding, “Everybody seems to have their own opinion and no one asks me.” Koepka, although he did not take a stand against the claims made by Couples, shared how he hasn’t given much thought to his future plans. Looking forward to fulfilling his LIV Golf contract, he said, “Like I’ve said before, I’m not in those rooms. I’ve got a contract obligation out here to fulfill, and then we’ll see what happens.”

However, with recent changes directing the future of LIV Golf, Koepka admitted that he doesn’t have a concrete plan for his future at the moment. “I don’t know where I’m going, so I don’t know how everybody else does”, said Brooks. He further added, “Right now I’m just focused on how do I play better, how do I play better in the majors, how does this team win, and then we’ll figure out next year and how to play better again. It’s the same thing. It’s just a revolving cycle.” Now, while the season nears a conclusion, time will reveal how Koepka’s future turns out in the sport.