Brooks Koepka Given Blunt Masters Reminder As He Celebrates Joining Tiger Woods’ $500M League

The Motor City Golf Club landed its first marquee member ahead of the TGL season as Brooks Koepka joined the Detroit-based team. But shortly after the news broke Wednesday, the 36-year-old had a confession to make in a video on Instagram shared by Motor City Golf Club.

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“Just missing the team championship trophy,” Koepka said in the video.

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In it, Koepka can be seen cleaning shelves housing the various trophies he has won in the sport. But suddenly he turns to the camera to cheekily reveal his intentions for his participation in the TGL tournament. Koepka’s team is based in Detroit and is entering the league as part of TGL’s expansion.

TGL, started by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, is a team golf league featuring a season-long competition that culminates in a playoff and championship series. Six city-based teams compete in the league. Each team has four players, with three taking the field in each match.

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But Brooks Koepka already knew what TGL, which reached a valuation of $500 million, was all about when he attended an event at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens in February 2025. And it’s an experience he remembers vividly.

“I’ve had the chance to attend TGL matches, and they bring something completely new to the game,” he said. “The energy, pace, and team atmosphere at SoFi Center really stood out, and it’s something I wanted to be part of.

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“I’ve also enjoyed getting to know the Motor City Golf Club ownership group and have been impressed by its commitment to building a winning team. I’m excited to compete alongside my teammates and bring a championship to Detroit.”

While the rest of the roster has yet to be announced, Motor City Golf Club will make its TGL debut during the 2027 season, which will mark the league’s third campaign. The announcement comes after Brooks Koepka missed the FedExCup Playoffs, finishing 94th in the season-long standings.

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Still, Koepka may want to clear some room in the trophy cabinet. Despite a 14-year professional career and five major championships, he is still missing two pieces of the Grand Slam puzzle: the Masters and The Open Championship.

Koepka has won the PGA Championship three times and the U.S. Open twice, but Augusta National and the Old Course, or wherever The Open is played, remain unfinished business.

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His move to Motor City also follows his return to the PGA Tour in January this year after departing LIV Golf. His return was made possible through the PGA Tour’s Returning Member Program, a pathway that does not appear to be widely available to other LIV Golf players at the moment.

Regardless, following Motor City Golf Club’s announcement, fans were quick to remind Koepka that there are still a couple of major trophies missing from his collection.

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One user commented, “Missing The Masters too.” Brooks Koepka came closest to winning the Masters in 2019 and 2023, finishing as runner-up in both tournaments.

Another remarked, “Going [to] need [a] bigger trophy room. The Championship, Masters, and the Open all coming very soon!!” He will have to wait till next year for that.

The next user had a similar point. “Anndddddd a green jacket, but we’ll get there,” wrote the user.

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Someone else encouraged Brooks to go after the green jacket. “Brooksy, win the Masters, and you’re set for life. 6 majors and a green jacket,” commented the fan.

Meanwhile, this user remained straightforward. “Let’s not forget The Masters……,” the user reminded him.

That being said, while Brooks Koepka may be setting his sights on a team championship with Motor City Golf Club, fans clearly have their eyes on a different prize: a Masters victory.