Brooks Koepka Given $9 Million Chance By DP World Tour to Revive Drowning Career

Brooks Koepka’s leap to LIV Golf cut him off from the Official World Golf Ranking, stripping away the system that once validated his dominance. He has still shown flashes of brilliance, none bigger than his 2023 PGA Championship triumph at Oak Hill that cemented his fifth major. But without ranking points tied to his week-to-week play, his climb became a freefall. However, the DP World Tour is offering him a lifeline.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Koepka has accepted invitations into three marquee events to close the year: the Amgen Irish Open, the Alfred Dunhill Links, and the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. The last, carrying a $9 million purse and global spotlight, stands as his clearest shot to claw back standing on the world stage.

From the rarefied air of the world’s top ten, Brooks Koepka has tumbled all the way down to 306th, a fall as shocking as it is swift for a player of his pedigree. For him, these starts are more than opportunities for riches, they’re among the few doors left open to prove he still belongs in golf’s top tier. X page Flushing It broke the news, as they wrote, “Brooks Koepka is a tournament invite to the BMW PGA Championship next week, meaning he’s now playing at least 3 big DP World Tour events to end the season: Amgen Irish Open BMW PGA Alfred Dunhill Links Championship It’s cool to see top US players supporting the DP World Tour.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Additionally, he isn’t the only LIV Golf player to receive DP World Tour invitations. At the 2025 Amgen Irish Open, he will be joined by Sergio García and Tyrrell Hatton are also confirmed to tee it up at The K Club. At the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Bubba Watson joins him. Meanwhile, Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Reed, Joaquin Niemann, Adrian Meronk, Thomas Pieters, and Dean Burmester are some of the names to be playing at the BMW Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s cool to see top US players supporting the DP World Tour 🙌

— Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) September 1, 2025

AD

Regardless, for Koepka, this run of events is not just about proving to others that he belongs; it’s about proving it to himself. He knows what a single great week can do: how one victory can erase months of frustration and propel him back toward the status he once took for granted. These European stops offer him exactly that: a chance to reset his narrative, to trade exile for momentum, and to remind fans why his name once carried an aura of inevitability.

Brooks Koepka’s 2025 season has been nothing short of brutal. He missed the cut in three of the four majors, except the US Open, where he was able to finish at a decent T12. In LIV, he has failed to post a single win. 2nd finish was his highest, which was at LIV Golf Singapore. This raises an uncomfortable question: Does he truly deserve this fresh opportunity, or is it being offered more on reputation than recent performance?

However, that reputation will be tested even further in Europe, where links golf presents a challenge unlike most of what he has faced this year. If Koepka is to prove he still belongs, this is the proving ground; raw, historic, and far removed from the forgiving inland setups where he has stumbled in 2025.

The BMW PGA may be the headline, but the deeper story here runs through Europe itself.

Brooks Koepka’s full circle return

Long before the major-winning legend was forged, Brooks Koepka was learning his way across scrappy European circuits. In 2012, soon after turning pro, he claimed his first title at the Challenge de Catalunya, an early spark in Spain that signaled his arrival in the professional ranks. The following year, he tore through Europe, capturing three more Challenge Tour victories, including dominant performances at the Montecchia Golf Open in Italy and the Fred Olsen Challenge de España. That surge earned him immediate promotion to the European Tour and laid the groundwork for his shift to the global stage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, more than a decade later, Brooks Koepka returns to that very circuit that nurtured his rise, not as a hopeful rookie, but as a five-time major champion looking for redemption. His season-ending run through the Irish Open, Alfred Dunhill Links, and the BMW PGA Championship isn’t just a route to ranking points; it’s a poetic reconnection with the roots that made him.

In many ways, Koepka’s decision to chase points on the DP World Tour is more than a ranking fix; it’s a return to the soil that first gave him belief. Europe was where he learned to win, travel, and toughen up, and now it’s the place where he can recalibrate his career. It’s both literal and metaphorical: coming home to rebuild, and to remind the world where the story of Brooks Koepka truly began.