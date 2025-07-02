Brooks Koepka Has Already Put LIV Golf Outburst Behind Him as Wife Jena Sims Issues Update

Brooks Koepka has endured a tough stretch over the past few years, with performances in major tournaments falling short of his usual high standards. After his win at the 2023 PGA Championship, his best finish in a major was in Oakmont at the 2025 U.S. Open, where he finished tied 12th. And his performances on LIV Golf have been stuck in neutral. His last five performances on LIV have earned him no points on three different occasions, including last week in Dallas. His emotional blow-up, complete with an airborne club and a death stare, only added fuel to his abysmal performances. But after his emotional blow-up in Dallas, his wife has now shared an update on how Koepka is coping.

While Brooks Koepka withdrew from the LIV event in Maridoe, citing health issues, it was his incident on the 9th tee box that caught the spotlight. He seemed to have hit a bad drive on the par 4, and smashed his driver right into the ground first. And then, in a fit of rage, he swung his driver right across a tee-marker towards the spectators. Fortunately, no one was injured. While Koepka could have returned to the event the next day to count his scores for the team standings, he preferred not to. Now, the 35-year-old appears to have left his LIV Golf frustrations in the rearview mirror and is soaking up the sun in Portugal.

His wife, Jena Sims, offered fans a glimpse of their European getaway via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, posting snapshots of the family vacationing along the Portuguese coast. The photos shared by Sims included poolside lounging, scenic views of the beach, and even clips of Koepka with Crew. In one image, Koepka is seen holding Crew in a pool, as Sims sat by the side and watched the father-son duo have their moment. In another, Crew is comfortably seated between his parents, where Koepka appeared to be helping his son with counting, while Sims was in charge of the food. “Dada is on counting duty, mama has a hotdog in hand,” Sims captioned the story.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The family was also seen, apparently engaging in off-roading, around the beautiful location. Koepka and Crew decided to call shotgun, while Sims sat comfortably at the back, capturing the sweet father-son moments —“Two hands at all time crew man.” Spending time with his family was just the reset that Koepka needed after his string of disappointing finishes. The serene setting by the beach marks a tonal shift for him, and vacation-mode Koepka seems ready to let go of the rage from last week and recalibrate.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Although the competitive fire still burns, this latest detour reveals a different side of Koepka — a dad, husband, and relaxed traveler. We can only hope this reset will fuel his return to form, similar to when he took some time off after his PGA Championship setback in May.

Brooks Koepka’s way to reset

While Koepka’s form has been in a slump of late, his performance at the PGA Championship set a new low. A major that he has won thrice in his career, Koepka carded 75 & 76 on the first two days at Quail Hollow, and missed the cut for the weekend. This was his second missed cut at a major this year, as he failed to make it to the weekend even at Augusta in April. After his setback at Quail Hollow, Koepka and his wife decided to take a break from the buzz and were spotted on a quick getaway as Sims shared updates of the scenic beachfront. Seems like the beach is the main reset for the family!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This quick reset seemed to have helped Koepka, as he returned to form at Oakmont and carded a solid 2-under during the opening round. He was tied in third, entering the lead, and saw the position atop the leaderboard after a long time of slump. The vacation and the scolding from his coach seemed to have done the trick for him. While he eventually finished tied 12th after the final day, he confessed to having apologised to his family.

“I had to apologize — I’ve apologized to Rick, Pete, Jeff, Blake, my wife, my son, everybody. I wouldn’t have wanted to be around me,” Koepka expressed, owing to his behavior during his slump and career low. While he is a professional golfer, Koepka never forgets his role as a family guy.