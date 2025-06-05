Brooks Koepka Instructed To Copy What Bryson DeChambeau’s Doing Amid Concerning Major Run

With Bryson DeChambeau emerging as one of LIV Golf’s better performers in the 2025 majors, analysts and fans are beginning to ask a compelling question: Should other LIV stars—like Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka—follow his lead? DeChambeau has consistently outshone his LIV peers in the biggest events. He opened the major season with a T5 finish at the Masters, then delivered a T2 performance at the PGA Championship, nearly claiming his third career major. In contrast, Rahm finished T14 at the Masters and was largely absent from the PGA leaderboard, while Koepka, a five-time major winner, did not even make the cut for the two majors. DeChambeau’s sustained form has elevated his status as LIV’s most reliable contender on golf’s grandest stages.

The debate surfaced during a recent episode of Fore Play Podcast Plus, where concerns were raised about whether the LIV Golf format adequately prepares players for major championships. Since LIV’s May 4 event in South Korea, its stars have played very little competitive golf. That means for many, the PGA Championship in May 2025 was their first high-stakes outing in weeks. DeChambeau, however, appears to be bucking that trend, having finished T2 at the 2025 PGA Championship. Host Sam Bozoian proposed that DeChambeau’s secret weapon may be his high-pressure YouTube content, where he regularly films matches, course records at public golf courses, and scramble challenges viewed by millions. “And I was thinking, I was like, I wonder if Bryson, legitimately filming YouTube golf videos and matches and trying to set records and stuff — I wonder if that honestly is in any way helping him, and part of the reason he’s competing more in majors than anyone else from LIV.”

The theory goes beyond speculation. The hosts argued that Bryson’s YouTube series—watched by over 1.7 million subscribers—adds meaningful pressure that closely replicates tournament golf. He films episodes where shots matter, where each putt is scrutinized, and where the goal is performance under stress. “I think, if anything, it has to be a positive. It can’t be a negative. It is added pressure. It is meaningful golf shots to him,” said host Frankie Borrelli.

The conversation then turned to other top LIV players, including Rahm and Koepka. While acknowledging that they likely simulate pressure during practice, the analyst made a clear distinction: “I’m sure Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka — they’re figuring out ways to prepare and feel like you’re hitting those meaningful shots. But yeah, I mean, Bryson definitely has something going where he goes out there and he is making putts knowing that two million people are going to watch it. And that’s got to dial you in just a little bit more than playing at your home track and working on wedge shots, you know?” Recent results back this up. Jon Rahm, though consistent on the LIV circuit with top finishes in Riyadh, Singapore, and Adelaide, has struggled to convert that into major success. Koepka, meanwhile, has been inconsistent, with only one podium finish in Singapore and no top-25 finishes in the majors over the past two years. Both are still formidable talents, but their results suggest that DeChambeau’s high-stakes YouTube filming and competitive content creation may be giving him a mental edge others haven’t yet replicated—an edge that’s visible when it matters most.

Whether other LIV stars start filming their own YouTube prep or not, DeChambeau may have cracked a formula others can’t ignore. This debate also intersects with DeChambeau’s own recent claims, as he credited LIV Golf for giving him the freedom and health to peak at majors—while suggesting the PGA Tour environment never allowed that balance. Let’s dive into that.

DeChambeau finds his sweet spot with LIV Golf’s flexibility

For Bryson DeChambeau, joining LIV Golf wasn’t just about the money—it was about balance, health, and creative freedom. The $125 million deal he signed in June 2022 opened the door to a new lifestyle, one where he could play competitive golf while also recovering physically and pursuing off-course interests. Speaking ahead of LIV Golf Virginia, DeChambeau credited the league for giving him the space to think, strategize, and get “healthy, ready for majors.”

This shift has clearly paid off. After years of extreme bulking to maximize distance, DeChambeau has shed 30 pounds—20 of them thanks to a Whole30 diet—reclaiming his health and energy. He says he now feels “20 again, not 35,” a transformation that’s improved his game and outlook.

But perhaps LIV’s biggest gift has been creative control. Unlike the PGA Tour’s strict content rules, LIV has allowed DeChambeau to build a YouTube empire inspired by MrBeast and Dude Perfect. “I want to compete, and I want to entertain,” he said, embracing the dual responsibility of athlete and influencer. With millions of fans tuning in, DeChambeau has found his niche—and he’s proving that pro golf doesn’t have to be all grind and no growth.