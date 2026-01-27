Brooks Koepka Made Secret Phone Call to Tiger Woods After His Return for a Touching Reason

Just a few days back, Koepka had his PGA Tour membership reinstated under the new Returning Member Program. Brian Rolapp and team established the new program ahead of the 2026 season and soon, the five-time major champion confirmed his departure from the LIV Golf League. With that decision, Koepka’s long and complicated chapter away from the Tour quietly came to an end. But behind the scene the transition was not easy for the former LIV golfer. Koepka found himself unsure of his next step. And in that moment of stress and doubt, he sought guidance from the golfing legend, Tiger Woods.

Reflecting upon how he looked for help from that one familiar voice, Koepka shared, “I kind of really didn’t know what to do, and that was the first person who came to mind. … Jay was going to be the next call, but I felt like Tiger was somebody that I’ve relied on in the past for questions and answers and how to deal with things. And I felt like that was the most comfortable call for me.”

Sharing how Woods was the first person he called, he revealed how the fellow American star has always been the voice he has trusted for and perspective. Koepka looked for some thoughts from Woods, and there could not have been a better mind to help him out. Not just because of the sheer experience he possesses, but even more so because Woods himself joined the PGA Tour’s administration. Woods has taken up a leading, active role as the chair of the Future Competition Committee and the Policy Board. And that implied that he had a major role to play in deciding the Koepka situation.

Following the application of Koepka for his reinstatement in the tour, it demanded that Rolapp’s administration as well as Woods, pay special attention to the matter and search for an immediate resolution.

Sharing how Woods was intricately involved in the process, the legend shared, “It’s incredible for the tour and for the fans who want to see the best play against the best. We worked through Christmas with both boards to make sure this is right.” Woods further added, “We had lots of subsequent meetings, worked through the holidays. There were no days off. We just worked through it day after day after day.”

Now, following his confirmed reinstatement, Koepka is all geared up to make his official PGA Tour return at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, starting January 29, 2026. Following that, he would also tee off at the WM Phoenix Open the next month.

Tiger Woods calls Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour Return as ‘win for everyone’

Notably, Woods indeed had a major role in deciding the future of Koepka under the PGA Tour. Woods even shared how they had been preparing for this moment for months. He even shared how the early discussions began at the White House last February. Finally, as the long planning phase came to fruition, the PGA Tour made one of its biggest moves yet toward healing golf’s divide, and Woods supported the return of Brooks Koepka.

Throwing light on how he feels that Koepka return is a ‘win-win’ situation, he added, “We took that letter and then took it to both boards and tried to implement a plan that would be fair and adequate, that justifies Brooks’ time away from our tour, the penalties served, the fines if necessary, what the integration would look like on our tour, and obviously the bonus payouts, yes or no.”

The golfing maestro further explained his take and said, “There are opinions from both sides. We’re not going to satisfy everyone. We know that. But the whole idea is to make our tour better than it was. With Brooks’ addition to the Tour, it does. It makes it a better place to play. Now, with players who have earned equity, and there are four more years of potential earning of equity for these players, the fact that they own the Tour, if Brooks plays, it puts more money in their pocket. It’s a win for everyone.”

Koepka’s seemingly smooth return to the PGA Tour, however, came at a very steep price. Koepka had to agree to a strict set of conditions. Firstly, he was required to make a $5 million charitable donation. Moreover, Koepka had to give up any equity payments for the next five years. Following that, Koepka will also forfeit all FedExCup bonus money for this season, meaning even if he performs at an elite level, he won’t receive the bonus payouts typically earned through PGA Tour success. However, despite all the penalties, the former LIV Golf star is looking forward to having a bright season under the PGA Tour this year.