Brooks Koepka Maintains Silence on LIV Golf Exit as Wife Jena Sims Drops Family Update

Brooks Koepka’s wish to prioritize family over playing in LIV Golf comes at the right time. The Koepkas are celebrating a holly jolly Christmas, and Jena Sims just shared a beautiful glimpse with her internet family.

She shared how her family’s 2025 Christmas card looked, and needless to say, it was stunning. “Christmas is our jam 💚💜,” she wrote as she shared glimpses from the Monster Jam theme pictures. Taking a trip down memory lane, she also shared Koepka’s holiday card evolution.

It started with a beach photo at sunset with their dog, Cove. They kept it classic and safe. Then, there was a fun New Year’s photo with a McDonald’s Happy Meal. In 2020, they came up with their own idea, “2020, What a Wash,” wearing matching red onesies, which, by the way, she claimed to be everyone’s favorite to date. 2021 featured a tropical “New Year, new us” theme. Crew’s first Christmas in 2023 was when everyone wore matching red onesies. In 2024, Crew took center stage as “captain.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jena Sims Koepka (@jenamsims)

Koepka’s family’s Christmas celebrations actually started days before the Christmas card reveal. They went to the Manhattan Plaza hotel and took Crew to see Santa. The family ate pizza and also enjoyed a scrumptious ice cream sundae in their hotel room. They also took beautiful pictures in front of a huge Christmas tree. They also went to their neighborhood party on December 23, just a few hours after news of LIV Golf’s exit broke. Then, on Christmas Eve, Jena also posted a fun Instagram story about a “major debate” in the Koepka family, asking fans to weigh in.

While the Koepkas are enjoying life off the course, Brooks Koepka continues to maintain silence regarding his uncertain professional future.

Uncertainty looms over Brooks Koepka’s competitive return

Koepka would have to reapply for PGA Tour membership, unless the Tour magically reinstates his card. The golfer will only be able to apply for his card after August 2026, as the Tour typically imposes a one-year ban on golfers who have played an unauthorized event. Koepka’s last LIV appearance was from August 15 to 17 in Indianapolis. However, he can still play in all four majors until 2028 because he won the 2023 PGA Championship.

The PGA Tour showed interest right away, as it quickly put out a statement after the LIV announcement, saying that it “continues to offer the best professional golfers the most competitive, challenging, and lucrative environment.”

The subtext here is they want him back but some rules must be followed. Then there are also rumors that Koepka would spend 2026 with his family before returning in 2027. However, he might also play a limited DP World Tour schedule to keep competitive, as he still holds his DPWT card.

It looks like the family emphasis is real for now. The trips to New York City, the sentimental card collection, and the playful holiday arguments all show he is okay with leaving. Meanwhile, fans want to know if that calm will last until 2026 or if it will lead to a PGA Tour comeback.