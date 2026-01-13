Brooks Koepka Unable to Hide Disdain for $85M PGA Tour Punishment in New Statement

Brooks Koepka has become the first LIV Golf defector to be welcomed back under the PGA Tour’s newly approved one-time “Returning Member Program.” While the program sounds pragmatic, as it does away with the supposed one-year ban on the 5-time major champ. But in its place, the cost it levies is high.

“It’s a harsh punishment financially,” he said in his interview. “I understand exactly why the Tour did that — it’s meant to hurt. It’s meant to hurt; it does hurt, but I understand. It’s not supposed to be an easy path.”

Koepka has accepted a punishment that would require him to make $5 million charitable contribution. He will also be denied any access to FedEx Cup bonus money in 2026, or to any sponsors’ exemption in the $20 M signature events (a step which was especially concerning to many). Furthermore, Koepka will have no equity grants in PGA Tour Enterprises for the next five years. Adding all these up, the estimated penalty comes to a whopping $85 M.

Koepka will tee up at the Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open. He last appeared at the event more than a decade ago and registered a T41 finish. Surely, the nerves would be high for his second time. But they wouldn’t be just about the golf shots. Koepka, on his part, has a lot of mending to do.

“I’ve got a lot of work to do with some of the players,” Koepka said in a telephonic interview to the Associated Press. “There are definitely guys who are happy, and definitely guys who will be angry…If anyone is upset, I need to rebuild those relationships.”

In the same AP interview, Koepka revealed that there was no room for negotiations when he met with Brian Rolapp. The 35-year-old remains fully exempt on the PGA Tour through his 2023 PGA Championship victory at Oak Hill. He exited LIV a few weeks back, with a desire to stay close to his family.

This is a developing story..

