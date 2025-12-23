Brooks Koepka Net Worth 2025: LIV Golf Contracts & Salaries Explored

Brooks Koepka has decided to put a full stop on his LIV Golf journey. The five-time major champion is stepping away from LIV before the 2026 season starts. It is a mutually agreed separation. Family priorities influenced the decision, as Koepka expressed gratitude to the league’s leadership and confirmed this is the right time for more time at home.

Brooks Koepka’s LIV earning stands at approximately $46,065,848 as of 2025, according to Sportrac. His career golf earnings amount to $97,300,514, with $29,857,185 earned from the PGA Tour. Breaking down his 2025 season performance, Koepka earned $4,653,631 from LIV, with $2.25 million coming from his runner-up finish at LIV Golf Singapore.

His LIV contract, reportedly valued at around $100 million when he joined in 2022, positioned him among golf’s highest-paid athletes. Beyond tournament winnings, endorsement partnerships with Nike, Rolex, NetJets, and Srixon contribute significantly to his wealth accumulation and financial stability in professional golf.

(This is a developing story..)