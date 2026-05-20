Brooks Koepka Opens Up on Major Benefit of PGA Tour Comeback: ‘More Access to Everything’

Brooks Koepka spent four years playing on some of the richest stages in professional golf. The money and the competition were both real. But what he found missing was something much more practical and revealing.

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“Access to equipment trucks, grip changes, things like that — sometimes I wasn’t privy to over the last four, five years. During majors was kind of the only time you saw it.”

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Koepka’s comments at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson press conference in McKinney, Texas, focused on a practical issue: the logistics of returning to the PGA Tour. He did not discuss rankings or the politics of the split. Instead, he highlighted a detail that exposes the real difference between the two tours, one that is often overlooked by fans.

On the PGA Tour, each major manufacturer brings its own equipment truck to every event, providing players with full access to repairs and adjustments. These trucks travel over 30,000 miles a year, allowing players to build and test equipment under tournament conditions. LIV Golf, on the other hand, offers only a shared trailer at its U.S. events. The difference in access is clear. Koepka made this point directly at Myrtle Beach two weeks ago.

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“Over the last few years there’s been no equipment trucks. There’s been no anything, so I don’t really know what’s out there. Just more access to everything, I think, has been a huge advantage,” he added Wednesday.

Koepka’s ongoing putting struggles are clear. This season, he is 167th in putting on Tour, even though he ranks 16th in approach and 58th off the tee. He has been efficient from tee to green, but continues to lose ground on the greens. Since January, he has switched putters several times, starting with a Scotty Cameron blade, then moving to a TaylorMade Spider Tour X in February, switching to a Spider Tour V at the PGA Championship after damaging the previous one at Myrtle Beach, and now using a Scotty Cameron Fastback 1.5.

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Imago BOLINGBROOK, IL – AUGUST 10: Brooks Koepka looks back at the green during the final round of LIV Golf Chicago on Sunday, August 10, 2025 at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Bolingbrook, IL Photo by Ben Hsu/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 10 LIV Golf Chicago EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon224250810089

Between tournaments, Koepka spent full days in his home putting studio, trying to solve problems that the current Tour environment now addresses directly. His status as an equipment-free agent became relevant only after he returned to the PGA Tour and its manufacturer support.

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The talk about the mini driver showed the difference from another perspective. Koepka said the club “feels like a PGA TOUR club,” not because it uses special technology, but because he hadn’t really seen it in regular use until late last year. He told reporters he talked with Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic about how to use it, going through the Augusta hole by hole: the first, second, fifth, seventh, ninth, and tenth. These are the kinds of conversations players have when they compete together week after week.

But the issue is larger than just Koepka’s equipment choices.

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Brooks Koepka’s return hands the PGA Tour its strongest recruiting argument

For years, the main point of comparison between the two tours was money, and LIV Golf clearly led on that front. Infrastructure was not discussed openly until Koepka raised the issue. The timing is important. Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Cam Smith were all eligible to return to the PGA Tour under the Returning Member Program before the February 2, 2026 deadline, but none of them submitted applications.

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Koepka was the only player to apply. He gave up an estimated $50 to $85 million in equity and agreed to a $5 million charitable contribution to return. His recent results, including T12 at Augusta, T13 at THE PLAYERS, and a bogey-free 65 at Myrtle Beach, show a player who has adjusted both on and off the course. The PGA Tour’s structure and environment were always factors, even if they were not discussed publicly. The Tour did not need to promote this until Koepka made it clear through his actions.

Koepka is ranked 111th in the world this week. He is paired with Scottie Scheffler and Si Woo Kim, competing for a share of $10.3 million at TPC Craig Ranch. His putting is still inconsistent, but his ball-striking is improving. He is now back in the mix.