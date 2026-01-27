Brooks Koepka Refuses to Throw LIV Golf Under the Bus as Real Reason for His Exit Is Confirmed

Brooks Koepka‘s sudden decision to part ways with LIV Golf and subsequent reinstatement to the PGA Tour has already given rise to discussions and debates in the golf realm. However, all the chatter aside, Koepka is all set up to tee off at the Farmers Insurance Open this January 29. As the first high-profile player to rejoin the PGA Tour through the newly introduced Returning Member Program, Koepka still finds himself at the center of renewed LIV-versus-PGA discussion. However, Koepka has still somehow deliberately managed to keep his distance from the debate.

When asked about whether LIV Golf has reached out to him to ‘pick his brain’ about his decision, Koepka took no time and immediately replied by saying, “Nobody’s picked my brain. I’ve got a few text messages from guys that are still on LIV, they’re reaching out. I think they understood the situation for what we were going through with my family, whether the wives have communication there. So I think everybody fully understands the situation that we were in maybe more than everybody else. I don’t know how much has been actually publicized. Yeah, they understood that and they just wished me the best and to always do what’s best for you.”

He and his manager have previously announced he was leaving LIV to prioritise “the needs of his family”. The same reason was also reiterated by the LIV Golf authority when they announced that Koepka leaving the league. And yet again, the American hinted at the same and shared how the Saudi-backed league has indeed been supportive of his bold move.

When he was asked to compare the two golf leagues. Koepka resisted any temptation to criticize LIV Golf and stated, “I’m two days in, so I don’t really know.”

Furthermore, sharing about the current state of the beef between LIV and the PGA Tour, Koepka added, “I have no clue. I’ve not been a part of the conversations on either side. It’s out of my hands and my job is to go play golf and tee it up on Thursday.”

Senior writer of Golf Digest, Joel Beall, shared his opinion on the matter and shared on X, “Unsurprising that Brooks brushed off LIV-PGA Tour talk today. Same as when he left, zero interest in burning bridges. Plus, LIV’s overlords aren’t the type to antagonize, especially when they just handed you a get-out-of-jail-free card.”

The five-time Major winner further shared how he is still trying to figure out certain things with regard to the PGA Tour, as he has been away from the organization for almost three long years. Thus, he admitted how he is going through a ‘readjustment period’.

Although Koepka and his team had previously shed light upon the reason that convinced him to leave the Saudi-backed league, the buzz and curiosity surrounding the matter never fizzled out. And finally, Koepka has cleared the air regarding the true reason behind his ending his contract with LIV.

Brooks Koepka puts to rest rumors surrounding his PGA Tour return

Brooks Koepka coming back to the PGA Tour has been quite the phenomenon. When he decided to exit from the Saudi-backed league, the 35-year-old pointed out that his family engagements were a major reason for his decision. Back in October 2025, Koepka’s wife Jena Sims announced that she had a miscarriage at 16 weeks. Distraught by the update, the LIV golfer decided to devote his time to his wife and family.

However, within a month, Koepka completed his reinstatement to the PGA Tour. This immediately got the rumor mills churning. There were several speculations as to whether Koepka was telling the truth while leaving LIV. Or that there was always an ulterior motive to rejoin the PGA Tour. Clearing the air on the same, Koepka detailed the reason for his decision to choose the PGA Tour over LIV Golf.

“Just my family. A lot has gone on over the past 5-6 months with my family, and that played a big, big role in coming back. And then just having conversations with my wife, my team, and being able to make that decision to come back was, I guess, tough conversations, but it was what was best for me and best for my family. And I think that was the decision that my wife, myself, everybody, my team, thought that that was best as well,” said Koepka.

The 35-year-old also stated that playing in the PGA Tour will keep him close to his family. Giving an example, Koepka pointed out how his wife and son will be paying him a visit this week and also in the week thereafter. Clarifying his priority, Koepka stated that being around his family is of the utmost priority to him at the moment.