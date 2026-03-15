Brooks Koepka Regretful About Going Under 30-Minute Spell That Initially Ruined His PLAYERS Championship Run

Brooks Koepka watched the PLAYERS Championship from his living room for 4 years. Now that he finally returned, his game was sharp, his demons on the 17th had vanished, and a genuine title challenge was brewing. But then came Friday, hole 12, and 30 minutes that changed everything. And Koepka himself had no hesitation admitting it.

“I feel fine, playing well, playing nicely,” the golfer said after a third-round 69 left him at -5 for the tournament, tied for 19th. “Maybe I just lost focus yesterday for about 30 to 40 minutes. That’s what happens when you don’t really focus on every shot out here, especially around that stretch. I’ve struggled at 12 all week. I wish yesterday hadn’t happened, just a 30-minute spell, but that’s golf.”

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The spell in question had real consequences. In R2, Brooks Koepka was 3-under through his first nine holes, but a bogey on the 12th, followed by double bogeys at 14 and 15, was punitive. He followed the stretch by two birdies on the 15th and 16th, but most of the progress was already wiped out and left him at 70 for the round. It wasn’t just a Friday problem either. He bogeyed at the 12th in all three rounds. Notably, the par-4 12th is one of only five holes on the course playing under par for the week.

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What makes it more frustrating is that Koepka had actually solved the problem he feared most coming in. Before the tournament, he opened up about his troubled history at TPC Sawgrass, singling out the iconic par-3 17th Island Green as his biggest concern. Now, surprisingly, he has parred this hole all three days.

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His best finish at the PLAYERS Championship is a tied 11th in 2018, and the last time he teed it up at the PLAYERS in 2022, he missed the cut. The damage, however, is now done, but the 35-year-old is not short on confidence heading into the showdown on Sunday.

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“I’m excited. I’m playing really well,” he said. “I’m flighting the ball with the irons; the wedges feel like they’re under control. Putting—I’ve made the improvements that I needed to make over the last two weeks.”

His Round 3 scorecard backs that confidence, with birdies on holes 2, 3, 9, 10, 11, and 16, finishing at 69 and moving nine spots up the leaderboard. The improvement matters because Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour hasn’t been outstanding so far.

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He tied for 56th at Torrey Pines, missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open, and wasn’t eligible for the Arnold Palmer Invitational under the Returning Member Program. But a top-10 at the Cognizant Classic finally gave him a foothold. At TPC Sawgrass, he is statistically among the top 10 in the field in strokes gained/approach.

Well, Koepka’s 30-minute lapse wasn’t the only thing the media wanted answers on. His LIV Golf past kept surfacing in press conferences, with reporters testing whether he truly sees the PGA Tour differently now.

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Brooks Koepka sidesteps LIV comparison at Sawgrass

A reporter pushed directly: “Did any of the LIV events feel more special the way this does?”

Brooks Koepka’s response was measured.

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“Every tournament feels special, man. I’m going out there; I want to win.” He maintains a clean, controlled, and deliberately noncommittal demeanor.

It is the same approach he has taken all season. The 5x major champion has consistently refused to draw any public comparison between the two tours, keeping his answers tight and his focus on competing. Whether that restraint is strategic or genuine, it has kept him out of unnecessary controversy during a delicate transition period.

But the scrutiny isn’t going away. Brooks Koepka returned under the Returning Member Program, which already bars him from signature events like the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Until he starts contending regularly, every press conference will carry that undercurrent, regardless of what his scorecard says.