Brooks Koepka Reignites Feud With Bryson DeChambeau Over Blunt Statement During LIV Golf Event

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau’s truce didn’t last long at the LIV Golf Team Championship semifinals in Michigan. After Bryson’s lineup decision, Brooks fired back, saying, “I don’t know what thinking was behind that; I’d probably say the people would want to see that. I don’t know what he is afraid of; it’s just kind of I don’t know. He beats his own drum, so he is a strange cat,” reigniting their rivalry.

Bryson had announced, “Our foursomes choice will be the same today with Paul and Charles playing together. Then I’m going to put Anirban at No. 1 against Brooks, and then myself against Talor.” By avoiding the expected face-off with Brooks and sending Anirban Lahiri instead, Bryson’s move was seen as a snub, leaving Brooks frustrated and tensions boiling once again.

Koepka was clearly anticipating a head-to-head battle with Bryson DeChambeau, reminiscent of their fiery clashes in the past. The last time they squared off was on November 26, 2021, in the fifth edition of Capital One’s “The Match” at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, where Koepka dominated the 12-hole contest with a 4-and-3 victory. With that history, it’s no surprise Brooks questioned Bryson’s decision to sidestep a direct showdown this time, even hinting at what DeChambeau might be “afraid” of.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smash Golf Club (@smashgc) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s lineup choice may have felt personal to Brooks Koepka, but it was rooted in strategy. Instead of going head-to-head, Bryson put Anirban Lahiri against Koepka and matched himself with Talor Gooch. The logic was clear: Bryson sits at #3 in the standings, Gooch at #6, while Lahiri is #25 and Koepka #31—making their pairings more balanced on paper.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Their rivalry, however, adds extra spice to the decision. Sparked in 2019 when Koepka criticized slow play, a clear jab at Bryson, it quickly spiraled into one of golf’s most entertaining feuds. From social media barbs and fitness one-upmanship to Twitch streams and antics like the notorious “Ant-Gate,” their back-and-forth has kept fans hooked with constant drama and playful jabs.

AD

In 2023 and 2024, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau seemed to have finally eased the tension between them. They were spotted laughing and joking together on the course, a far cry from the days of constant jabs and pranks. Their new dynamic was on full display when they paired up for a PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf showdown against Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. The two worked together seamlessly, showing that even the most heated rivalries can turn into teamwork when circumstances call for it. But as it turns out, that truce didn’t last long. A single strategic decision reignited old tensions, and even Koepka’s fiancée, Jena Sims, seemed to back him, commenting, “Tell ’em,” proving the competitive fire between Koepka and DeChambeau has sparked again.

Unfortunately for DeChambeau, his blunt remark to Koepka wasn’t the only bold statement he’s made recently; he’s been under the radar for speaking out in his usual unapologetic style.

DeChambeau’s Bold Remarks Keep Him in the Spotlight

DeChambeau has faced criticism for blaming the PGA Tour for his inability to prepare with the U.S. Ryder Cup team ahead of the 2025 matches. Frustrated about missing team practice, he said, “It’s on them if they don’t let us come together as a team and play.” While his comments drew some sympathy, critics quickly argued that the responsibility lies with DeChambeau himself, since joining LIV Golf automatically bars him from PGA Tour events.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Commentators were particularly sharp in their response. Frankie Borrelli on Barstool’s Fore Play podcast pointed out, “It’s only your fault, not the tour’s fault, who has had these rules from the beginning.” Analysts noted that expecting an exception ignored the consequences of DeChambeau’s own decisions, with many seeing his remarks as an attempt to shift blame from himself onto the Tour. His public frustration, despite knowing the rules, sparked debate over accountability and priorities ahead of the Ryder Cup.

As the LIV Golf Team Championship matchplay unfolds, it will be interesting to see if DeChambeau’s bold moves and outspoken style give his team the edge or stir up more drama along the way.