Brooks Koepka’s Nike Announcement Reduces Wife Jena Sims to Tears

When Brooks Koepka lifted the 2023 PGA Championship trophy, it wasn’t just his fifth major title that stole the spotlight — it was the sight of his toddler son, Crew, running into his arms. That moment cemented how deeply fatherhood had become part of Koepka’s journey. Two years on, that bond continues to shape his life, and now, thanks to a heartfelt gesture from Nike, that father-son connection has found a new expression.

After parting ways with Tiger Woods, Nike struck a new partnership with Brooks Koepka and his Smash GC team in late 2024. And as the 2025 LIV Golf season winds down, the brand marked the occasion with a special gift for Koepka and his family, especially his son, Crew. In a recent Instagram post, Koepka unveiled the package, filled with space-themed apparel designed for the father-son duo. Smiling as he held up the gear, the five-time major winner summed it up simply: “That’s pretty sick.”

Talking of which, he shared about his son’s room, which is decorated in a space theme. The tees, hoodies, and even the white sneakers were on that theme. Notably, the shoe had a tag “Flight Crew” written on it. Talking further about space, Koepka shared, “Ironically, my brother’s nickname is Space, too. It kind of really ties in with the whole family.” He further talked about how his “son is the world” to him and praised the brand, saying, “That’s why Nike is the best in the world.”

Well, the gesture from the brand for his son has left him with joy and praise for the brand. In fact, he shared in the caption writing, “Lacing up something special this week. For my son’s love of space, my brother ‘Space,’ and a nod to Virgil. It’s bigger than the game. It’s about steps that leave a mark @nike.” The moment for the entire family and his tribute to Virgil comes back to circle after the surprise present from Nike. But there is someone else, too, who was left in tears.

Jena Sims, his wife and constant supporter, also shared the video on her story, writing, “I’m not crying, it’s the allergies😢😢😢😢.” Sims, who has been sharing the cute moments of family on social media, has never failed to update the fans. In fact, since the birth of Crew, they have been actively sharing each milestone of their son. Be it the first time holding a golf club with dad, where she wrote, “Sweetest thing I ever did see,” or the tough journey that junior Koepka faced after the birth.

The tears of joy from Sims and the world to Koepka fought his way through to enter the world. Yes, the birth of Crew was filled with complications, but the duo has embraced it with grace.

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims on his son’s birth

Baby Crew was born six weeks earlier than the expected date on July 27th, 2023. The birth had complications, which is why Sims had to undergo a C-section to welcome him. However, the newborn faced ‌health issues and was kept under intensive care for 20 days. The family spent anxious and sleepless nights due to the premature birth that brought in many challenges like flat-head syndrome, torticollis, and hip mobility issues. However, the family with Crew showed strength and battled their way out.

Sims kept sharing the journey with positive notes on each milestone, like “meeting tiny milestones every day.” Finally, on August 16th, 2023, Crew was finally discharged from the hospital. Sharing ‌that, Jena wrote, “Crew man’s coming home anniversary! He was born 6 weeks early (33w 5d) and spent 20 days in the NICU. I’m so proud of our 4lb preemie!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The update offered relief to the entire golf community and the family. Even now, after two years, she shared about the journey of resilience and strong efforts from Crew, and how everything is coming back to normal.

The hard times for the family have passed, and brought in a moment of joy. Even to celebrate that, Nike shared a special gift with the golfer and his son. Even Sims with the heartfelt gift was left in tears. Well, who wouldn’t be? Did you love the gesture of Nike for Brooks Koepka? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.