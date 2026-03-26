Brooks Koepka’s Wife Jena Sims Reveals Why They Didn’t Want Their Son at $9.9M PGA Tour Event

It‘s never easy to juggle life while traveling and raising children, particularly when you‘re dealing with a very busy schedule like Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims have on the PGA Tour. And recently, the balance of being a parent and traveling resulted in a decision on the specifics of their trip to the $9.9M Texas Children’s Houston Open.

“The reason we chose Houston as our only crew free week of the year is because we get to st ay at, I’m going to go out on a limb here, my favorite hotel in the U.S. I’m not going to say the world because that’s crazy, but one of my favorite hotels in the U.S,” said Sims in one of her recent Instagram stories.

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Well, Koepka will be off to Houston to show his skills for the Houston Open. But before that, his wife decided to brief her followers about the travel arrangements they have.

Image Courtesy: Jena Sims, InstagramSims pointed out that right at the beginning of the season, when the schedule drops, the two of them sit together and plan their outings, and there are three types of agreements between them. For starters, there will be events where the former LIV Golf star will travel alone. Then come the tours where Sims accompanies Koepka. In the third option, the duo brings along their 2 and a half year old son, Crew.

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Surely, it is evident from Sims’ narrative that the Houston Open is not a tournament where Crew will have the chance to make his presence. Moreover, Crew’s parents must be trying to avoid the added risk of making him travel so frequently.

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Brooks Koepka updates the golfing world about his ‘sick’ child

Crew was born in July of 2023, six weeks premature, and was diagnosed with flat head syndrome, which had him stay in the NICU. For more than a year, he had to even wear a corrective helmet as part of his treatment.

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However, through her Instagram stories, Sims had also shared that Crew had another severe case, which included both torticollis & plagiocephaly. She clarified that this had nothing to do with the flat head syndrome or being born prematurely; instead, it developed while he was still in the womb.

And as Koepka had earlier shared, he forgot all about golf when he realized his son was sick. So, since Crew’s birth, Koepka has been balancing his duties on and off the course. In fact, he finds it all rather interesting now.

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Speaking with the reporters at the 2026 Cognizant Classic, Koepka said, “It’ll be interesting because hopefully — he’s sick right now, but hopefully he’s back in school by Thursday and Friday, so hopefully hang around for the weekend so he gets to come out. But yeah, it’s super enjoyable. I rushed home last night. I got out of here by probably 6:40, maybe, and was just trying to rush home to catch him right before he went to bed.”

Thus, with Koepka looking to manage both ends, the golfing world will now look to find out how he fares in the upcoming events this season.