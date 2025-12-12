Brooks Koepka’s Wife Opens Up on ‘Slowly Getting Her Body Back’ After Pregnancy Loss

Essentials Inside The Story In this article, Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, talks about moving on from her recent pregnancy loss. She posted a picture of her getting hair extensions after a long hiatus.

A month ago, the Koepkas might have felt their world ending after Jena Sims suffered a painful miscarriage. But as time has passed, the couple has engaged themselves in other activities, trying to rediscover the pieces they felt were lost. In a similar attempt, Sims took to Instagram and shared an intimate detail about getting back her life.

“Gave my head a 6-month break from extensions…but she’s baaaack.” Posting a series of carousel stories, Sims glowed as she revealed her newly done hair extensions after a break of 6 months. “Getting my body back after our 16-week pregnancy loss, this feels like a part of ending that chapter. (Took them out in June when we found out I was pregnant.)” Sims wrote.

The procedure took place at Miami’s Bond 8 Salon, where Justin Edward McKay, her longtime stylist, applied the new set. Sims could be seen smiling cheek to cheek as McKay gave her hair its final touch.

“I can live without them and still feel beautiful and confident,” Sims wrote in her next story. As a longtime Sports Illustrated model, Jena Sims often takes on a new look to adapt to a job. But ever since she found out about her pregnancy, she admits that she was the “most low-maintenance” she’s ever been in her life. Moreover, these extensions cause tremendous sensitivity and discomfort to the scalp during pregnancy. So removing them seemed like the best choice.

“Clip-ins were no prob for events and big jobs, also natural hair fine (!),” Sims shares on the alternate ways of maintaining her hair. “Felt amazing to put all kinds of oils and exfoliate my scalp, I gave it true TLC.” The result was visible in a few weeks. Sims’ hair thickened over time, and she didn’t have to think twice before throwing her hair up. In short, she loved it. Yet, she decided to go back to extensions because of duty calls.

“I have some jobs coming up in the new year and wanted to get used to them again, starting now,” Jena Sims explained. This decision has served a double purpose. Not only will it help Jena Sims feel easy at her job, but it also symbolically shows that she’s moving on from her pain.

That pain was immense. In early October, Sims took to social media to announce her miscarriage. The post was accompanied by several pregnancy pictures, including a snap of the ultrasound image of her fetus. This is a grief no parent is ever prepared for,” she had said at the time. Hundreds of people sent their words of support, including the likes of Amanda Balionis, Kelsey Owens, and fellow golfer Tony Finau‘s family.

This loss was felt personally by many as the Sims-Koepka family had previously juggled a difficult pregnancy. Their son, Crew, was born six weeks premature and had to spend 20 days in NICU. He later wore a corrective helmet for flat head syndrome. Throughout this, Sims had kept sharing the updates online, bringing the vast fan following together in her pain.

But now, it seems Sims has decided to move and hence, took the most crucial step: self-love. And this is not the only thing the couple has been engaging in.

Jena and Brooks’ on their path to heal

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka have been navigating this loss in their own individual ways. Whatever suits the two best, The two of them have been dipping their toes in whatever feels right. For Sims, it is her purpose-driven action.

Just days after the miscarriage, she launched a free weekly workout series with fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Katie Austin. The series is aimed at helping women, especially new moms, to regain their strength and confidence post-pregnancy. Later in the same month, she had a full circle moment of life when she was asked to judge the Miss Teen USA. This is the same place, Jena had started her modelling career back in 2007. For her, this entire process was “healing.”

For Brooks Koepka, it has been slightly different. The LIV golfer has been struggling on the range for quite a while. 2025 proved to be one of his most challenging years, where he had three missed cuts in majors. He dropped drastically to 306th position in OWGR and finished 31st on LIV. Recently, Koepka was called the year’s “biggest underachiever.” Notably, he might also be considering going back to the PGA Tour.

Yet through it all, their partnership has remained steady. Both have remained with each other and stepped in without being asked. Their path to healing may be different, but atleast, they have decided to move on. That’s the biggest leap one could take.