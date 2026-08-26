Brooks Koepka Set to Join Tiger Woods’ TGL in Major Move

Brooks Koepka‘s return to the PGA Tour has been steady rather than flashy. The nine-time PGA Tour winner has played 11 events this season and still is boxed out of signature event status under the terms of his comeback. But now, with those restrictions still in place, Koepka is looking to expand into another kind of competition altogether as he plans to join TGL.

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It was previously reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka is joining TGL’s Motor City Golf Club as the team’s first player selected through the league’s expansion process.”

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Now, the TGL official profile confirmed the news on X, “🚨 BROOKS KOEPKA IS JOINING TGL 🚨 He is the first player on the roster for expansion team @MotorCityGC.”

It marks an important turn for Brooks Koepka as TGL is set to enter its third season in 2027. Moreover, the Motor City Golf Club is the first team added in the league’s expansion process. As a result, it becomes TGL’s seventh franchisee. Brooks is marked as the first member selected for the inaugural roster. That said, more details on the rest of the roster haven’t surfaced yet.

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As for Koepka, the timing serves as a crucial anchor link for him. He came back through the PGA Tour’s Returning Member Program in January, a deal that made him ineligible for the $100 million FedEx Cup bonus program in 2026. It also forced him to earn his way into signature events rather than giving him an automatic entry. With those doors closed, TGL gives him a stage that doesn’t run through restrictions or qualifications at all.

Moreover, Koepka’s interest in TGL isn’t new. Back in February 2025, while still with LIV, he showed up at SoFi Center to watch the match in person. He was seen chatting with PGA Tour players on site. Moreover, Koepka had put money into Locker Room, an athlete investment fund that also backed TMRW Sports.

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He explained the appeal of that kind of investment directly then. “It’s empowering to invest in ventures that align with my personal interests and values.”

The league has wanted him just as much. TGL co-founder Rory McIlroy addressed the possibility of Koepka’s arrival back in January, right when he was finalizing his PGA Tour return.

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“I would love him to play,” he said. McIlroy also added that adding a player of Koepka’s caliber could only strengthen what the league aims to build, and that would be up to people above his own pay grade to make it happen. Well, nine months later, it indeed has.

With this expansion, Koepka now becomes the most prominent LIV alum to cross into TGL in any capacity. Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm were both once slated for TGL rosters before their own LIV moves pulled them out. Now, with Motor City Golf Club not set to begin until 2027, there’s no immediate rush. But for a player who has looked to make his career back on the PGA Tour, the move could be a big win.