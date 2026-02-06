Brooks Koepka Sets Unwanted Record Following Disastrous WM Phoenix Open Start

Brooks Koepka returned to TPC Scottsdale with high expectations. The two-time Phoenix Open champion knows this course well, but Thursday’s opening round told a different story, tying for 116th and creating an unwanted record.

Koepka was among the worst on the greens in Round 1, having -3.62 strokes to the field in putting. That staggering number ranked him dead last in the entire field. The 5x major winner posted 75 at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course. The damage was spread across both nines: he went out in 38 (+3) with bogeys on 13, 14, and 17, offset by just one birdie at 16. Then on the front nine, he made +1 with bogeys at 1 and 9, managing only a single birdie at 4.

A graphic that tracked Koepka’s shots during the broadcast showed that he had a lot of long first putts in his opening round. For example, he missed a 43-foot putt on the 5th and another 43-foot putt on the 9th. This disaster extends beyond one bad round.

At Torrey Pines, Koepka’s stats looked like this:

The problem started once the ball got to the green. He finished dead last in the field in Strokes Gained: Putting, losing a staggering 7.23 strokes to the field over the week. On Saturday alone, he lost nearly 5.5 strokes on the greens. Koepka currently ranks 172nd on the PGA Tour in putting this season, losing approximately 2.4 strokes per round compared to the Tour average. For a five-time major champion, those numbers aren’t good.

This week, could the equipment change be blamed for this collapse? After nearly a decade using a Scotty Cameron blade putter, he switched to a TaylorMade Spider mallet. The Spider switch was supposed to fix this, as it offers more forgiveness and a larger alignment aid than his old blade. But switching after a decade isn’t quick; it’s a complete overhaul of feel and setup.

Before Thursday, Koepka addressed his struggles with putting.

“Trying to get the ball in the hole,” he said. “Just really never felt comfortable over the ball. You’ve got to have everything squared up to the target. Real simple stuff, setup. Shoulders were open.”

TPC Scottsdale should be his sanctuary. He’s made the cut in all five previous appearances, never finishing over par. In 2022, his last time here before LIV, he tied for third, one shot behind Scottie Scheffler.

This week, like others to come, is important, and the golfer knows. So, he really needs to amp up his game.

Why this collapse matters for Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour return isn’t just about competition; it’s survival. Without signature event qualification, he’s locked out of the biggest purses and world ranking points. One bad week derails everything. After T56 at Farmers and this disaster, his already narrow window is slamming shut.

The Aon Swing 5 is his lifeline. Strong finishes at Sony, American Express, Farmers, and Phoenix earn the top five non-qualified players signature event entry, something which Brooks Koepka would surely want. But he’s burning through opportunities. With Phoenix looking like a missed cut, the math gets brutal.

The question is whether Brooks Koepka, a five-time major champion and former world number one, can solve his putting crisis before 2026 passes him by. The ball-striking says he’s ready. The putter says otherwise. In golf, the putter always wins.