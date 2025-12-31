Brooks Koepka Shows No Regrets Over LIV Golf Exit as He ‘Commits’ to Wife’s Special Day

What does Brooks Koepka do while golf’s power brokers debate his future after his LIV exit? He celebrates her beloved wife, Jena Sims’ 37th birthday on the evening of December 30th, committing to her wife’s special request. Jena Sims documented the scene on Instagram, declaring his “commitment” to the world.

All Jena actually wanted for her birthday was a “rainbow table vape.” She got exactly that, and even “a husband who commits to the bit.” Koepka also wore a bright, rainbow-striped suit to the party, and the two stole a kiss. This special moment proves that Koepka is not as worried about his golf career. He is spending time with his family, just like he wanted.

Just days before her birthday, the family spent a magical Christmas in New York City together. They stayed at the Plaza Hotel and even took Crew to meet Santa Claus. The trio ate cheesy pizza and a giant ice cream sundae in their warm hotel room. During their family Christmas, Jena also shared a fun look back at their family Christmas cards over the past few years.

This fun trip was very refreshing for the family that had a very hard time in October 2025. They lost their second baby after sixteen weeks of pregnancy, and Koepka was right by his wife’s side. Many other people from the golf community, like Amanda Balionis, Kelsey Owens, and fellow golfer Tony Finau’s family, also sent their support for the Koepkas.

Koepka is indeed a loving husband and has been there for his wife. He showed love and support for Jena during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show in June 2024 by sitting in the front row and acting as his wife’s biggest fan.

Being with his family is equally important for Koepka, as he finds himself in a strange spot regarding his job before the 2026 season. It’s not been more than a week since Brooks Koepka left the LIV Golf, and there is no update as to where he will play next. He is allowed to play in all four majors until 2028 because he won the 2023 PGA Championship, and his DPWT membership is there, but his PGA Tour return hangs in the balance.

The Debate Over Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour Return

Brandel Chamblee said that letting the star back without a cost would be a very bad idea. He thinks it would be unfair to the players who never left for the LIV money. The analyst wants the golfer to requalify but in a calculative way.

Golf insider Smylie Kaufman also thinks the same but with more extreme arguments that the Tour might be worried about getting sued by others. Other players like Hudson Swafford and Wesley Bryan got long suspensions for the same thing, so they cannot make an easy exception. Now, if the bosses make a special rule for Brooks Koepka, other players might start a legal fight. It is a very messy situation that the PGA Tour will surely try to avoid, at least after years of battling that fight against the LIV Golf.

Even his old rival Bryson DeChambeau said that a special pass could be a slippery slope.

While the conversations grow, Brooks Koepka is not clearly rushing back because he is too busy enjoying his life as a husband. And he knows that his legacy is already safe with five major titles in his home.