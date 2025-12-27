Brooks Koepka Swears by This Chipping Lesson That Never Fails to Get Out of Tricky Lies

Essentials Inside The Story Koepka's Chipping Advice

With the festive season around, it is now time for everyone to relax and enjoy themselves with their families. And as the golf season is over, there is ample time for the athletes to spend their leisure hours with their loved ones. However, Brooks Koepka’s Christmas comes as quite a shocker for his fans. Make no mistake, Koepka and his wife are currently having quite a heartwarming holiday celebration. But, his decision to walk away from LIV Golf is bothering fans. Amidst all this, a recently resurfaced video drew attention to the fact that his golf knowledge remains top-notch.

In the video from September 2025, Koepka is seen sharing some chipping tips. Now, it is a well-known fact that the LIV golf star has one of the best chip shots in modern-day golf. But what he taught was so unique that everybody was left stunned. Koepka started by stating that even while aiming straight, one must place the club face where the ball is intended to go up. “You actually aim straight but the club face is where it gets the ball to go up. It’s actually aiming right up there, yeah. Even though it feels open, it’s still in that direction. But no matter how open or close you get it, it’ll actually be very square,” said Koepka. Surely, such a lesson had most of the people standing around the golfing icon gasp in surprise.

But there were more chipping lessons to come from the master. Koepka pointed out that during a tight lie, or where the grass is not the most favorable, one must get a tad bit closer before turning the face in. “Just so they don’t… And then it just takes a bit of pace off of it. You’re only gonna hit it like a hair thin. You won’t ever duff it. Yeah. Because the worst thing you could do is just leave it where you’re at,” added Koepka.



But unfortunately, at the moment, Koepka is uncertain about whether he will be able to chip anytime soon. As he has abandoned his $100 million LIV Golf contract, his return to the PGA, too, is not confirmed. That’s because, as per the PGA’s rules, a player playing in an unauthorized league will have to serve a ban of 1-year from the date he last played. And as Koepka last appeared at LIV’s Indianapolis game in August, there is no chance that he can rejoin the PGA before August of next year. However, despite all the tension, Koepka and his wife are currently spending a happy Christmas holiday.

Brooks Koepka ends turbulent year by prioritizing family after golf setbacks

This year, Brooks Koepka finished a season-high 2nd at the LIV Golf Singapore event and T12 at the U.S. Open. However, alongside that, he missed the cut in three of the four major championships. Unfortunately, this was his first winless season on the LIV Tour. And following that, the American star decided to amicably part ways with LIV Golf.



Now, in a bid to leave behind the recent chaos and setbacks of 2025, Koepka has chosen to prioritize family and stay closer to home to end the year on a heartfelt note.

Just as Christmas night came to an end, Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, shared a heartwarming update on her Instagram account. Jena posted some pictures that revealed the stunning moments that she shared with her loving family in the festive season. She captioned the post, “Christmas is our jam 💚💜”.

But that wasn’t all. Mrs. Koepka decided to take a walk down memory lane and share snippets from the past that have indeed captured the happy moments of the Koepka family. She shared their Holiday card evolution starting from 2020. Jena got engaged to Brooks back in 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022. And in the summer of 2023, the duo welcomed their biggest blessing, their son, Crew Sims Koepka, to the family. Now, while fans wait for the 35-year-old golfing icon to return to the greens soon, Koepka is making sure to spend the time with what matters the most to him, his family.