Brooks Koepka Takes a Backseat as Wife Jena Sims Pursues New Career Opportunity

When Brooks Koepka is not hitting the greens, the professional golfer finds himself enjoying time as a full-time father and husband. This was further evident this week while his wife, Jena Sims, took on her new duties. Weeks after their heartbreaking miscarriage, the opportunity to judge the 2025 Miss Teen USA was nothing short of healing. Supporting his wife, Koepka took the house duties while Sims reunited with her pageant roots.

Giving a shoutout to the pro golfer, Sims wrote on her Instagram story, “Shoutout to my husband for holding down the fort this week. From Miss Teen USA to preschool drop off for me.” Coupled with a hungover picture of her holding an alcoholic drink after the event, the weight of her words truly shines through. While Sims sweated through the event, with the fate of 51 participants on her shoulders, Koepka made sure their lives kept running smoothly, taking care of their 1-year-old son, Crew.

Right after the evening concluded, Sims returned to the quieter rhythm of her life, posting an update on her Instagram. She promised a wrap of her evening at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, but not before she met up with her eager family. Expressing her gratitude to Miss USA for organizing the glamorous event, Sims wrote, “Recapping tomorrow after I kiss my husband and baby but THANK U @missusa.”

This brings forward the family-first sentiment of the Koepkas, who make time for each other amidst their obligations. Moreover, Brooks Koepka’s support for his wife’s ambitions highlights the empowering relationship the couple shares. In fact, when Sims faced a C-section and premature delivery complications during the birth of their son, Crew, Koepka had been present during the birth, offering essential emotional support.

Like Koepka, Jena Sims also extended her support to her husband when he signed up for a cameo appearance in the film Happy Gilmore 2. Helping him navigate the transition from the clubs to the cameras, Sims acted as Koepka’s personal acting coach.

“He felt like he was stepping into my world,” Jena Sims told People. “I had to teach him how to read a script and how to find certain things within the script. It was cool watching him step out of his comfort zone because that rarely happens.” Joining Koepka in the cameo, Rory McIlroy, John Daly, and Bryson DeChambeau also brought their charm to the Adam Sandler-led sequel.

These instances are only a handful among the numerous times the couple has shown up for each other. While Koepka looked out for his wife at the recent Pageant show, Jena Sims brought her charisma to the stage.

Jena Sims brings her star power to Grand Sierra

Model and entrepreneur Jena Sims acted as the judge for the 2025 Miss Teen USA. Drawing from her personal experiences in the pageant industry, she carefully evaluated the 51 competing girls. The Miss Georgia Teen USA 2007 brought her elegance and warmth, adding credibility to the judging.

Sims was accompanied by Miss Teen USA 2013 Cassidy Wolf and producer and casting director Josh Randall. “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett and actor Madisyn Shipman also joined the panel.

The evening, packed with anticipating girls in stunning gowns, was a true show of class. Jena Sims stunned in a custom dress by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika. Kicking off the evening with a simple Instagram update, Sims wrote: “It’s time to crown the new @missteenusa 🤍”. And with that, the evening rolled off, as Sims and the other judges crowned this year’s Miss Teen USA.

Sharing a video clip of the crowning of the winner, Mailyn Marsh from Missouri, Sims celebrated this year’s worthy contender. Throwing in a playful Taylor Swift reference, Sims wrote: “Now I know the life of a (pageant) girl.” This referred to Taylor Swift’s latest track ‘The Life of a Showgirl.”

Even amid the weight of the duties, Sims didn’t forget to add a little fun and whimsy to the experience. She shared a touching moment with Actor Madisyn Shipman on the red carpet. She wrote in her story, “It really was love at first sight.” This playful commentary brings forward Jena Sims’ empowering and lighthearted nature.

Together, Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims show that family, ambition, and support can beautifully coexist. Their journey is a reminder that love and partnership shine just as brightly as any spotlight.