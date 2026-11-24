Brooks Koepka does not need a long speech to make a point. Sometimes, a short and dry comment is enough. On December 17, 2024, Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau suffered a 2.5-0.5 loss to Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler at The Showdown in Shadow Creek, Las Vegas. The win also saw McIlroy and Scheffler split $10 million in cryptocurrency. Nearly two years later, Koepka has not quite moved on from that defeat.

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During the Skins Game preview call on November 24, Koepka remarked, as reported by David Rumsey on X.

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“Since I did not win—my teammate didn’t hole a putt the entire time—I did not receive any of that, which is great because it’s an individual thing this time. So I’m more excited about that.”

He added that he “didn’t get to choose” his partner last time.

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The Showdown was a three-part match: six holes of best ball, six of alternate shot and six of singles. It was played mostly after dark. The LIV pair won just one hole all night. Scheffler clinched it with a birdie at the par-5 16th while Koepka missed his birdie putt.

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DeChambeau struggled with the putter all day. Afterward, he said, “It felt like it was a pillow fight from us.” He also said, “I’d love to have another opportunity.”

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Before the match, DeChambeau had hoped the event could grow into a Ryder Cup-style competition. Koepka’s claim that his partner never holed a putt is his own.

One detail made the result even more interesting. Golf.com reported that Koepka and DeChambeau already owned cryptocurrency, while Scheffler and McIlroy did not. Yet it was the PGA Tour pair who walked away with $5 million each in CRO coins after winning The Showdown.

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Why Brooks Koepka’s Line Lands Differently Now

Brooks Koepka and DeChambeau once appeared to be mortal enemies on the PGA Tour. Koepka even joked on X, “Did we just become best friends,” when DeChambeau announced the partnership.

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Their paths have since split. Koepka returned to the PGA Tour in 2026 after three years at LIV Golf, but his return came with certain conditions. He must earn his way into Signature Events rather than receive sponsor exemptions and will not receive FedExCup bonus money for the 2026 season. However, he remains eligible for the playoffs if he qualifies. DeChambeau, following LIV Golf’s collapse, took DP World Tour membership for the 2027 season. A month after The Skins Game, Koepka is set to make his PNC Championship debut in Orlando alongside his father, Bob.

Koepka’s line has a clear target. The Skins Game airs Black Friday, November 27, at 9 a.m. ET on Prime Video. He will play Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark, and Jackson Koivun at Atlantic Fields Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, for a $4 million purse.

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The format returns to its roots: each player starts at zero, every hole carries a dollar value, and tied holes roll over to grow the pot. There is no teammate to share the result with, and no one to blame for it.

The field is lively. Clark won the 2026 U.S. Open and the BMW Championship and sits fifth in the world rankings. Thomas has 16 PGA Tour wins. He missed last year’s revival with a back injury, and Shane Lowry took his place. Koivun is 21.

The Skins Game Has Humbled Golfers Before

The format also has a history of its own. Last year’s revival used a reverse purse, with every player starting with $1 million. The money went up or down with every hole, and Xander Schauffele ended up losing his entire pot. He went home without earning anything. The format was dropped after that.

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The Skins Game, however, has been around since 1983. Its first edition featured Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Gary Player. It continued until 2008 before disappearing as golf purses grew. Amazon brought it back on Black Friday in 2025.

Unlike regular stroke play, a skins game can turn a good hole into a frustrating one. A player may hit a great shot, only to lose the money when someone else makes a bigger putt. Tied holes also carry the money forward, making the next hole even more valuable.

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Whether Koepka’s remark was a joke or a dig, the loss at The Showdown still seems to be part of his talking points. But this time, he says he is more excited about the format.

There are no partners to rely on this time. Just four players, individual battles and a pot that keeps growing when nobody wins a hole. On Friday, Brooks Koepka will have another chance to turn the format into a story of his own, hopefully one with a better ending.