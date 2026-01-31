Brooks Koepka Takes Revenge After Reporter Mocked His Declining Form at PGA Tour Press Conference

Essentials Inside The Story Brooks Koepka finally makes his comeback on the PGA Tour.

The 35-year-old clapped back at the reporter who questioned his past performances.

The American’s Round 2 performance showed that while he’s cautious, he still has the firepower.

Brooks Koepka isn’t one to forget. The 5x major champion served up some cold, calculated payback to AP golf reporter Doug Ferguson following his Round 2 at the Farmers Insurance Open. After days of nervous anticipation about his PGA Tour return, Koepka found a subtle way to remind everyone that he doesn’t pass up any awkward exchange.

After making the cut and advancing to the weekend, Koepka laid his cards on the table: “Yeah, it was great. They haven’t—I don’t know the last time I’ve actually made a cut, and they’ve still been there. Since, as Doug pointed out earlier in the week, I wasn’t making the cuts on the weekends at the majors when they were there.”

But before we go ahead, here’s some context.

Ferguson confronted Koepka during the pre-tournament press conference about his recent major championship record. Koepka thanked him for pointing it out, his tone flat.

“Thanks for pointing it out,” Koepka replied flatly. “It’s right there in black and white, buddy.”

“You’re the one who shoots it,” the reporter added.

The room went quiet. It wasn’t just a tough question; it seemed personal. For someone who’s won five majors, having his struggles laid bare so publicly clearly stung.

Ferguson wasn’t wrong about the facts, though. Brooks Koepka missed the cut at both the 2025 Masters and the PGA Championship. At the U.S. Open, despite a strong opening 68, he faded to T-12. His last major top-10 finish was back in 2023.

Despite this back-and-forth, Koepka delivered when it mattered. He opened with 1-over 73 Thursday, then bounced back with 4-under 68 Friday, just making the cut.

“Yeah, it feels good,” he said. “Just wanted to play four days this week. Played really solid today. Drove it a lot better. I felt like I was all over the lip today with the putter.”

His approach stayed professional. He mentioned the Poa greens are feeling slower, possibly because he’s been too conservative. Friday felt more normal than Thursday. The driver cooperated. The lip-outs were fixable.

When asked about the cut bubble, he kept it simple: “It’s just golf at that point. I’m still trying to shoot the lowest I can. I wanted to play Saturday and Sunday.”

No matter how often critics remind him of his struggles, Brooks Koepka always shows why he’s undeterred.

“I’ve fallen back in love with the game,” he shared. “Watching my son play and wanting him to watch me play well and realize how much this game’s given me and how fun and cool it is to be out here.”

The fans echoed that sentiment.

“Welcome back” rang out on nearly every hole, according to Koepka. The galleries at Torrey Pines weren’t dwelling on missed cuts or uncomfortable press conferences. They were just happy to see Brooksy back where he belongs.

And if Doug Ferguson was watching? Well, Koepka made sure he got the message.

Even though there was tension earlier in the week, Koepka’s focus returned to his performance.

Brooks Koepka’s candid look at ball striking and putting

On his comeback to the PGA Tour, the 35-year-old made the cut and said it was important. He didn’t make the putt he wanted, but he saw enough good things to stay confident and focused.

Koepka said he felt a mix of excitement and nerves after the first round. Thursday was strange, like getting rid of rust after a long break. By Friday, things were starting to feel more normal. He hit 57.14% of fairways (8 of 14) and ranked T43 in that category. His average drive was 306.10 yards off the tee, placing him 68th overall.

The American hit an impressive 88.89% of greens in regulation (16 of 18), which placed him T1 for the field. On the sand, too, he was perfect, making 100% of the saves (1 of 1).

His putter, however, told a different story. Koepka averaged 1.88 putts per GIR, which ranked him 111th. This number clearly explains why his scoring didn’t match his ball striking. Overall, his Round 2 card featured one eagle (T2), three birdies (T81), 13 pars (T17), and just one bogey (T7).

However, his Round 1 card featured one birdie (T137), 15 pars (T3), and 2 bogeys (T52).

The most important thing is that Koepka is seeing how his game holds up under real pressure on the golf course. He knows he’s been out of work for a long time, but he’s hopeful about making progress. He feels ready physically, and his swing feels good. As the weekend approaches, he can’t wait to put that to the test on tougher ground with important holes ahead.