Brooks Koepka Touched by Fans, Admits He’s ‘Fallen in Love’ With the Game Again

1,404 days. That’s how long Brooks Koepka stayed away from PGA Tour events. Standing on the first tee at Torrey Pines, butterflies filled his stomach. What happened next moved him as “welcome back” chants echoed across the course.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Brooks Koepka shared, “I’ve fallen back in love with the game. Watching my son play and wanting him to watch me play well and realize how much this game’s given me and how fun and cool it is to be out here. The fans were awesome today. It was very cool to hear ‘welcome back.’ It was pretty much every hole. I loved it, and I’m excited for the next few days,” Koepka said.

Though Koepka won 5 individual titles on LIV, overall, he wasn’t happy. 2024 hit him hard when he failed to perform well in the majors. His best finishes were 26th in both the US Open and the PGA Championship. Rumors of his return started early in 2025 when Fred Couples mentioned his conversation with Brooksie about him wanting to come back. Then, the remaining season was even harder-hitting.

ADVERTISEMENT

He missed cuts in three majors. The need to switch intensified when his family went through their second child’s miscarriage in October. He realized that he needed his family to be out there with him, or he needed to be in closer proximity to them. This wasn’t possible with LIV’s global schedule. The 35-year-old golfer also cited family as one of the major reasons for leaving LIV.

His son, Crew, is 2½ years old. Koepka has seen his toddler pick up a club and swing it around, copying what his father did with innocent excitement. That simple moment meant more to him than any major championship trophy. He wanted Crew to see him as more than just a golfer who wins; he wanted his son to see him as someone who truly loves the game.

Not only fans but also the PGA pros welcomed him. Billy Horschel gave him a hug on the driving range. Wyndham Clark and Xander Schauffele acknowledged how his return is good for the Tour. Notably, the excitement of his return extends beyond the galleries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago BOLINGBROOK, IL – AUGUST 10: Brooks Koepka watches other players on the green during the final round of LIV Golf Chicago on Sunday, August 10, 2025 at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Bolingbrook, IL Photo by Ben Hsu/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 10 LIV Golf Chicago EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon224250810091

For the first time in almost two decades, ESPN’s main linear channel carried live coverage of a non-major PGA Tour event’s opening rounds. This expanded broadcast, timed to Koepka’s comeback, underscores the massive interest his return has generated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Despite the warm reception, the nerves were real for the five-time major champion. Golf Digest reported he was “more nervous” than he had been in years, a remarkable admission from someone who’s thrived on the course and won 5 majors. But the nerves were fair.

Koepka was returning to the Tour after betraying it earlier for LIV Golf and $100M. This aggravated fans as it fractured the sport beyond means and divided the audience. The PGA Tour lost viewership and sponsors. Some people, like Brandel Chamblee, also argued that his defection to LIV is what gave the league its legitimacy. So yeah, nervousness to come back to the grounds that put him on the map, that too in front of the harshest critics (fans), was a tough task.

When Koepka decided to rejoin the PGA Tour, he knew exactly who to call first: Tiger Woods. The 15x major winner has long been his trusted advisor and sounding board for career decisions. Woods actively vouched for Koepka during reinstatement, carrying significant weight with Tour officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about his return, Koepka posted 1-over 73 on the South Course. He struck the ball solidly but struggled off the tee with accuracy. The putter remained cold until a birdie on 18 gave him a small spark heading into round two.

Fans respected his return, and a few pros did, too. Although not everyone was okay with how the PGA Tour conveniently launched the Returning Member Program to facilitate Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hideki Matsuyama Questions Brooks Koepka’s Swift Return

Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters champion, turned down a nine-figure LIV offer and expressed frustration with how quickly the Tour allowed Koepka back. He clarified he has no personal issue with Koepka.

“I think it’s pretty amazing that Brooks dared to make that decision,” he said.

His real problem was with the PGA Tour’s handling of the situation, specifically the Returning Members Program that expedited Koepka’s comeback. Players who defected were initially told they’d face significant penalties. Yet Koepka walked back in after agreeing to donate $5 million to charity and forfeit equity eligibility for five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

To Matsuyama and others who stayed loyal despite massive financial temptations, it felt like the rules changed at will. His critique highlighted broader tension. Golfers like Matsuyama sacrificed hundreds of millions to uphold the PGA Tour’s principles. Now, they’re watching those principles bend to accommodate high-profile returners.

Anyways, Brooks Koepka’s transformation is noticeable. This is the same man who became known as one of golf’s most cold-blooded competitors, calm, calculating, and seemingly immune to pressure. Yet there he was at the Farmers Insurance Open, his voice full of genuine emotion as he talked about why he came back after nearly four years.