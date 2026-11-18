Brooks Koepka’s relationship with Jay Monahan has survived one of the most divisive periods in professional golf. Despite leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf in 2022 and becoming one of the Saudi-backed circuit’s biggest names, the five-time major champion has maintained a respectful connection with the outgoing commissioner. His latest comments offered a personal glimpse into that relationship, revealing a detail that adds a different dimension to golf’s long-running divide.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking to reporters at Sea Island ahead of the RSM Classic, Koepka was asked about Monahan’s impact on him and the PGA Tour during his time as commissioner.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, I’ve had a great relationship with Jay. He was at my wedding. He called me maybe about a month, yeah, about a month ago, maybe month and a half ago and we just talked a little bit,” Brooks Koepka said. “He’s done a phenomenal job. I’ve always respected Jay and the way he’s gone about everything in business, and even personally getting to know him and his family. I thought he did a phenomenal job. You know, it will be — I’m sure he’ll enjoy getting some time off.”

The wedding reference was particularly interesting given the history between the two. Koepka married actress Jena Sims in June 2022, just weeks before announcing his move to LIV Golf. Monahan attended the ceremony, meaning their personal relationship predated the professional conflict that would soon put them on opposite sides of golf’s biggest dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

In March 2023, while discussing his move to LIV Golf, Brooks Koepka reiterated that he still loved the PGA Tour and had nothing against Monahan. He also explained that several players he regularly encountered around Jupiter, Florida, continued to compete on the Tour.

His latest remarks reinforce that position. Monahan’s recent call suggests their relationship remained active even after years of uncertainty surrounding professional golf.

ADVERTISEMENT

The five-time major champion had also acknowledged in 2025 that he continued speaking with Jay Monahan.

Brooks Koepka’s praise also carries additional significance because of his return to the PGA Tour in January 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

After mutually parting ways with LIV Golf in December 2025, the American accepted the Tour’s one-time Returning Member Program. He became the only eligible player to take up the offer.

However, returning came with considerable financial and competitive consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Koepka understood the consequences but accepted the conditions. He later described himself as beyond happy with the decision and called the reception he received from fellow players and caddies “fantastic.”

As the 36-year-old mentioned, Monahan has done a phenomenal job during his time with the PGA Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

He became PGA Tour commissioner in 2017 and will conclude his tenure on December 31, 2026. One of his major achievements was securing new domestic media rights agreements with CBS, NBC/Golf Channel, and ESPN. Announced in 2020, the nine-year agreements covered 2022-2030 and gave the Tour a stronger commercial foundation.

He also negotiated the Strategic Alliance with the DP World Tour, strengthening the relationship between the two organizations. The arrangement eventually developed into a longer-term agreement covering co-sanctioned tournaments, commercial opportunities, prize funds, and playing pathways.

Another significant development came with the creation of PGA Tour Enterprises in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming back to Brooks Koepka, his comments about Monahan came during an important week for the PGA Tour. The RSM Classic at Sea Island marks the final event of the 2026 FedExCup Fall schedule and brings the Tour’s season to a close.

The tournament also marks Koepka’s debut and his first PGA Tour appearance since the Wyndham Championship in August. Although he competed in three DP World Tour events in the autumn, including a tied-sixth finish at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, his return to Sea Island gives him another chance to assess his game ahead of next season.

Brian Rolapp prepares to take over as commissioner

Jay Monahan’s departure also marks the beginning of a new leadership chapter for the PGA Tour. Brian Rolapp, who joined the organization as CEO in 2025 after spending more than two decades with the NFL, will officially become commissioner on January 1, 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rolapp had already assumed day-to-day leadership responsibilities following his appointment as CEO in June 2025. The PGA Tour boards formally approved his transition to the commissioner role in June 2026.

He also oversaw work on a new competitive structure developed through the Future Competition Committee, chaired by Tiger Woods. The Tour’s boards approved the final recommendations on November 16, 2026.

The new model, scheduled to begin in 2028, will introduce two main competitive tiers. The structure aims to create clearer competitive pathways, increase the importance of tournament results, and provide a more defined progression system for players.

ADVERTISEMENT

These changes signal that Rolapp will inherit an organization that has already undergone considerable commercial and structural transformation under Monahan. However, the new commissioner will also have to address the challenges left behind by the LIV Golf split and the unresolved questions surrounding professional golf’s broader future.

Brooks Koepka’s comments may have lasted only a few moments during the press conference, but the reference to Monahan attending his wedding offered a fitting reminder that the PGA Tour-LIV Golf conflict involved personal relationships as well as competing business interests. As one commissioner prepares to leave and another gets ready to take over, Koepka’s words provide a rare perspective from someone who experienced both sides of that divide.