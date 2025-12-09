brand-logo
Brooks Koepka vs Bryson DeChambeau Net Worth Comparison 2025: Who Is the Richer LIV Golf Pro?

By Disita Sikdar

Dec 9, 2025

Imago

Imago

As Tiger Woods emerged as one of the biggest icons of golf, his rivalry with Phil Mickelson was top-class. And witnessing the historic feud, golfing fans never thought any other rivalries would top that. But a lot of things happen that the human mind cannot anticipate. And the brutal back-and-forth between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau came as an eye-opener. 

It all started back in 2019, during the Dubai Desert Classic. Following the event, Koepka took a shot at the players who deliberately slowed down the play to their advantage. Now, Koepka did not exclusively mention DeChambeau, but following his comments, videos of DeChambeau deliberately slowing down the field went viral. This led to DeChambeau confronting Koepka’s caddie on a putting green and asking him to tell Koepka about the slow-play issues on his face. And while the duo have been going through some heated phases since then, both the LIV Golf players have been quite successful in their respective careers. 

And while both Koepka and DeChambeau have evolved into icons, fans cannot wait to find out who among the two is the richer one.

What is Brooks Koepka’s net worth?

As per the latest reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Koepka’s total net worth is valued at $60 million in 2025. However, out of his entire net worth, Koepka has earned around $50 million from tournament prizes. Back in June 2022, Koepka decided to join the Saudi-backed league, LIV Golf. Following his decision to join LIV, the five-time major champion reportedly accepted a $100 million payday to join the tournament.

Imago

Imago

And just in his first year, Koepka went on to pocket a whopping $8 million in winnings from the LIV tournaments he played in. Further breaking down his earnings, Koepka has earnings of $90,981,050 as per Spotrac in March 2025. And this figure includes $29,857,185 earnings from the PGA Tour and $40,096,125 from LIV Golf. 

Moving on to his endorsements, Koepka has promoted some big brands like Sumitomo Rubber, Rolex, Nike, NetJets, and more. And all of this has contributed to a total of $8 million in earnings.

What is Bryson DeChambeau’s net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth states that Bryson DeChambeau’s net worth, as of 2025, is $60 million. Winning multiple big-money tournaments, DeChambeau pocketed a whopping $2.25 million following his 2020 US Open win. However, when he won the tournament again in 2024, he received a boosted prize money of $4.3 million. 

Imago

Imago

Next up, joining the LIV Golf, he reportedly signed a $125 million contract. And what’s more, it was speculated that half of the amount was paid up front. Speaking about his endorsements, DeChambeau has ties with NetJets and Rolex, earning him a steady sum of $1 million as per Forbes in March 2025. 

Thus, as it is evident, just like we cannot declare a clear winner among the two in their golfing rivalry, with identical net worths, both DeChambeau and Koepka are tied at the moment, invoking interest from the fans to see who would nudge ahead in the coming days.

