Brooks Koepka vs Jon Rahm: Who Is Richer in 2025?

During the heated buildup to the Ryder Cup in September 2023, Brooks Koepka dubbed Jon Rahm a “child,” and this took the Spaniard aback because he thought they both had a good relationship. Now, 2 years later, they both play for the same league but different teams. Brooksie joined LIV in June 2022 and is captain of Smash GC, and Rahm joined in December 2023 and captains Legion XIII. While both golfers have achieved success in their own regard, Rahm seems to have the upper hand in earnings. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rahm is worth $100 million, while Koepka is worth $60 million. Let’s break down how 2025 played out financially for each.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

How much did Jon Rahm earn in 2025?

Jon Rahm’s 2025 season was unexpected. He made over $33M, even though he did not win any of the 20 tournaments he played. A large part of his income came from winning the season-long Individual Championship and receiving an $18M bonus. His strong performance was crucial: in 14 LIV Golf events, he finished in the top 10 thirteen times, with his only slip being a tie for 11th place in Dallas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To be able to win the season without actually winning a tournament, I know eventually I’ll be proud of that. Right now, it’s slightly more something I’m going to suffer over a little bit more, and it may never be replicated,” Rahm said after scooping the Individual Championship. “You need a lot of coincidences to go on exactly with the year Joaquin had. He’s won five times; he’s played incredible golf. One could argue that he was probably the more deserving guy to win this. But we have the points system that we have, and somehow, I don’t know how, I managed to pull through and get it done.”

Reuters Golf – The Masters – Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, U.S. – April 10, 2024 Spain’s Jon Rahm at the tee on the 1st hole during a practice round REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Outside of LIV Golf, he earned $1.6 million in the majors. All thanks to his T14th at The Masters, a T8th at the PGA Championship, a T7th at the US Open, and a relatively disappointing T34th at The Open Championship. He also earned $185,000 from a couple of DP World Tour events. The $33 million amount reflects his earnings on the course in 2025, not the total value of his contract. His 2023 multiyear deal with LIV, reportedly worth at least $300 million, also contributed to Jon Rahm’s total earnings of $100M.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahm’s tournament-wise earnings are mentioned below:

Dubai Desert Classic MC $0 LIV Golf Riyadh T2nd $1,875,000 LIV Golf Adelaide 6th $700,000 LIV Golf Hong Kong T6th $561,875 LIV Golf Singapore T5th $613,500 LIV Golf Miami T9th $409,166 The Masters T14th $336,000 LIV Golf Mexico City 4th $1,000,000 LIV Golf Korea T7th $470,500 PGA Championship T8th $598,270 LIV Golf Virginia T8th $483,750 US Open T7th $614,423 LIV Golf Dallas T11th $370,000 LIV Golf Andalucia 2nd $2,250,000 The Open T34th $86,517 LIV Golf UK T5th $750,000 LIV Golf Chicago T2nd $1,875,000 LIV Golf Indianapolis 2nd $20,250,000 (inc. Individual Championship winnings) BMW PGA Championship T13th $127,286 Open de España T9th $57,924 Total $33,429,211

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka had a different 2025 season compared to Jon Rahm.

How much did Brooks Koepka earn in 2025?

Brooks Koepka’s net worth of $60 million is primarily because of one big choice: moving to LIV Golf. Reports say that the five-time major winner agreed to a massive $100 million salary to join the Saudi-backed circuit, and half of that was paid up front. His total career earnings illustrate the whole story: as of March 2025, he had made almost $91 million, with $29.9 million coming from PGA Tour events and $40.1 million coming from LIV Golf events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before switching to LIV, he had earned around $50M in tournament winnings during his PGA career. In his first year with LIV, he won $8 million. Winning the 2023 PGA Championship made him the first LIV player to secure a major title, dispelling doubts about the competitiveness of Saudi-funded players.

The nine-time PGA Tour winner makes about $8 million a year from brand ties. Even though the tour transition was controversial, major relationships with Nike, Rolex, NetJets, and Sumitomo Rubber stayed in place.

Koepka finished 31st overall with 45.13 points in the 2025 LIV season. He was T5th in putting average (1.56), 19th in driving distance (311.8 yards), and 61.86% of greens in regulation. In October, he played in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie and came in T15th. The winless campaign contrasted sharply with 2024, when he won twice, including a playoff victory over Rahm at Greenbrier. The 2025 season marked his first winless campaign since joining the Saudi-backed tour in 2022.