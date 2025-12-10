Brooks Koepka vs Jon Rahm: Who Is Richer in 2025?

During the heated buildup to the Ryder Cup in September 2023, Brooks Koepka dubbed Jon Rahm a “child,” and this took the Spaniard aback because he thought they both had a good relationship. Now, 2 years later, they both play for the same league but different teams. Brooksie joined LIV in June 2022 and is captain of Smash GC, and Rahm joined in December 2023 and captains Legion XIII. While both golfers have achieved success in their own regard, Rahm seems to have the upper hand in earnings. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rahm is worth $100 million, while Koepka is worth $60 million. Let’s break down how 2025 played out financially for each.
How much did Jon Rahm earn in 2025?
Jon Rahm’s 2025 season was unexpected. He made over $33M, even though he did not win any of the 20 tournaments he played. A large part of his income came from winning the season-long Individual Championship and receiving an $18M bonus. His strong performance was crucial: in 14 LIV Golf events, he finished in the top 10 thirteen times, with his only slip being a tie for 11th place in Dallas.
“To be able to win the season without actually winning a tournament, I know eventually I’ll be proud of that. Right now, it’s slightly more something I’m going to suffer over a little bit more, and it may never be replicated,” Rahm said after scooping the Individual Championship. “You need a lot of coincidences to go on exactly with the year Joaquin had. He’s won five times; he’s played incredible golf. One could argue that he was probably the more deserving guy to win this. But we have the points system that we have, and somehow, I don’t know how, I managed to pull through and get it done.”
Outside of LIV Golf, he earned $1.6 million in the majors. All thanks to his T14th at The Masters, a T8th at the PGA Championship, a T7th at the US Open, and a relatively disappointing T34th at The Open Championship. He also earned $185,000 from a couple of DP World Tour events. The $33 million amount reflects his earnings on the course in 2025, not the total value of his contract. His 2023 multiyear deal with LIV, reportedly worth at least $300 million, also contributed to Jon Rahm’s total earnings of $100M.
Rahm’s tournament-wise earnings are mentioned below:
|Dubai Desert Classic
|MC
|$0
|LIV Golf Riyadh
|T2nd
|$1,875,000
|LIV Golf Adelaide
|6th
|$700,000
|LIV Golf Hong Kong
|T6th
|$561,875
|LIV Golf Singapore
|T5th
|$613,500
|LIV Golf Miami
|T9th
|$409,166
|The Masters
|T14th
|$336,000
|LIV Golf Mexico City
|4th
|$1,000,000
|LIV Golf Korea
|T7th
|$470,500
|PGA Championship
|T8th
|$598,270
|LIV Golf Virginia
|T8th
|$483,750
|US Open
|T7th
|$614,423
|LIV Golf Dallas
|T11th
|$370,000
|LIV Golf Andalucia
|2nd
|$2,250,000
|The Open
|T34th
|$86,517
|LIV Golf UK
|T5th
|$750,000
|LIV Golf Chicago
|T2nd
|$1,875,000
|LIV Golf Indianapolis
|2nd
|$20,250,000 (inc. Individual Championship winnings)
|BMW PGA Championship
|T13th
|$127,286
|Open de España
|T9th
|$57,924
|Total
|$33,429,211
Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka had a different 2025 season compared to Jon Rahm.
How much did Brooks Koepka earn in 2025?
Brooks Koepka’s net worth of $60 million is primarily because of one big choice: moving to LIV Golf. Reports say that the five-time major winner agreed to a massive $100 million salary to join the Saudi-backed circuit, and half of that was paid up front. His total career earnings illustrate the whole story: as of March 2025, he had made almost $91 million, with $29.9 million coming from PGA Tour events and $40.1 million coming from LIV Golf events.
Before switching to LIV, he had earned around $50M in tournament winnings during his PGA career. In his first year with LIV, he won $8 million. Winning the 2023 PGA Championship made him the first LIV player to secure a major title, dispelling doubts about the competitiveness of Saudi-funded players.
The nine-time PGA Tour winner makes about $8 million a year from brand ties. Even though the tour transition was controversial, major relationships with Nike, Rolex, NetJets, and Sumitomo Rubber stayed in place.
Koepka finished 31st overall with 45.13 points in the 2025 LIV season. He was T5th in putting average (1.56), 19th in driving distance (311.8 yards), and 61.86% of greens in regulation. In October, he played in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie and came in T15th. The winless campaign contrasted sharply with 2024, when he won twice, including a playoff victory over Rahm at Greenbrier. The 2025 season marked his first winless campaign since joining the Saudi-backed tour in 2022.
