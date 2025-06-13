Brooks Koepka Walks Out of Media Center, Echoing Same Struggle That Bothered Scottie Scheffler 9 Years Ago

The scene is the 2016 US Open. The venue is the Oakmont Country Club. Scottie Scheffler just heaved a huge sigh of relief after watching his putt go in. He had uncharacteristically rushed his two-and-a-half-foot putt for par so that he could finish the play before it got suspended. Why the rush? It was so that he could stay late and watch the NBA Finals without worrying about finishing his round early the next day.

“I wanted to get done so I could stay up late tonight,” Scheffler explained after carding a below-par 69 on a tough course. The Golden State Warriors were taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second year in a row, and Scheffler did not want to miss it. It was two iconic torchbearers of the sport, LeBron James and Stephen Curry, going head-to-head. “I love the NBA,” Scheffler further added. And now, nine years later, another star was in a similar hurry to make it home.

The scene is the 2025 US Open. The venue is the Oakmont Country Club. Brooks Koepka, after his redeeming first round of 68 at the US Open, was in an uncharacteristic rush to get back to his place. His reason—there was an important hockey game being aired. “I want to go cool down and get ready to watch this hockey game,” Koepka stated as he hurriedly left the media center at Oakmont Country Club. That is because his favorite ice hockey team, the Florida Panthers, was competing against the Edmonton Oilers for the Stanley Cup, the ultimate prize in the NHL.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Koepka is a big-time Panthers fan. After his 2023 PGA Championship win, he went to one of their matches with his hard-earned Wanamaker to celebrate. Brooks was born and raised in South Florida, so the Panthers are his local team. The franchise played its inaugural season when he was three years old and made its Stanley Cup Final appearance when he was six. He was also in the stands at a game during Florida’s President’s Trophy-winning season in 2022.

This year’s match is a rematch of last year’s finals, where the Panthers edged out the Oilers in a seven-game series, laying their hands on their first-ever Stanley Cup. Currently, the Panthers lead the Edmonton team by two games to one after three thrilling encounters. It is surely a game worth catching for a hardcore Panthers fan like Koepka, which is why his rush to make it on time for the telecast is understandable.

Similar to the NHL, the NBA is also having its finals right now, with the Indiana Pacers taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, unlike in 2016, Scheffler, who is a self-professed lover of the NBA, is not in any hurry to rush to catch the action.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Scheffler bummed about the Luka Dončić trade

“This year’s finals are probably not going to affect my schedule as much. I think Golden State was playing Cleveland last time in the Finals.” Scheffler explained. The 2016 Finals were one of the most legendary occasions in all of sports. LeBron James led his side to their first-ever NBA title after being down 3-1 with three games left to play. A final match-up worth watching. Maybe the lack of similar high stakes is what moved Scheffler away from basketball this year.

Of course, there is more than one reason for the world No. 1 golfer’s apparent disinterest in basketball this time around. “Ever since the Mavs traded Luka, I’ve just been a little bit, you know…a little bummed watching the NBA. It hurts a little bit still. We’ll have to regroup and get ready for next season for the Mavs.” Scheffler opined. The Dallas Mavericks made the Finals last year thanks to amazing performances by Luka Dončić. However, in a freak trade this season, Dončić was sent to the Lakers, something the whole of Dallas has not recovered well from. Scheffler hasn’t either.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Let’s hope that the Dallas Mavericks find a way to turn it around and give Scheffler something to cheer for in the upcoming season!