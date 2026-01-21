Brooks Koepka Will Hate What Dustin Johnson Has Just Said About His LIV Golf Exit

Brooks Koepka rattled the golf world with his announcement to exit LIV Golf and rejoin the PGA Tour. But Dustin Johnson is not treating it as a moment of drama or decline. Instead, he has framed it as a simple personal decision, even as he steps into one of the most high-profile weeks of his own debut at the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

“Look, Brooks is doing whatever he thinks is best for him. I haven’t really talked to him that much – seen him back home at practice, we played a little bit. Just haven’t talked about why or what he did it for. I can’t really comment on him. You’d have to ask him that,” Dustin Johnson told Today’s Golfer.

“I don’t really care one way or the other. Brooks can do whatever he thinks is best. Whether he plays on LIV or anywhere else, happy for him. Doesn’t matter. Doesn’t hurt us or not hurt us, I don’t think.”

Brooks Koepka’s decision and his reinstatement on the PGA Tour have created a split among professional golfers and analysts alike. Some say that it’s beneficial for the PGA Tour and its members, while others oppose it. Rory McIlroy said that having Koepka back without any major punishments would be a good thing, while Wyndham Clark was feeling torn. Amid all the chaos, Dustin Johnson, who is making his debut for the DP World Tour 2026 season, is not bothered at all.

The only event the DJ played on the tour since 2023 is the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Apart from that, he only played the major events in 2023, 2024, and 2025. Therefore, this marks a return on the DP World Tour for the former No. 1.

While Brooks Koepka prepares for life back on the PGA Tour through its new Returning Member Program, Dustin Johnson has doubled down on his own future. He signed a multi-year extension with LIV and will continue to captain 4Aces GC. The team has signed Belgian golfer Thomas Detry for 2026, who will join DJ, Patrick Reed, and Talor Gooch.

All of this unfolds as Johnson tees it up in Dubai for the first time. The field includes Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, and fellow LIV player Tyrrell Hatton.

This is a developing story…