Brooks Koepka WITB January 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Bag for Farmers Insurance Open Explored

Brooks Koepka is about to start afresh with the PGA Tour courtesy the Returning Member Program. Currently ranked 255th, the five-time major champion and the former No. 1-ranked golfer will look to salvage some of his lost glory. Along with that, what he would also like to salvage is a part of his hefty $85 million fine that came hand in hand with the aforementioned Program. As he kicks off his PGA Tour 2.0 journey with the Farmers Insurance Open, not many have high expectations from the 35-year-old returning golfer.

But given that the champion Koepka is, he will surely have his eyes fixed on the $1.728 million (or 18 percent of the total $9.6 million purse). And in an attempt to make this a reality, the former Saudi-backed league player is coming with the best possible equipment in his bag. Here is a detailed report of what’s in Koepka’s bag for January 2026.

Brooks Koepka looks prepared for glory at the Farmers Insurance Open 2026

Since he left the PGA Tour back in June 2022, a lot has changed. Facing off against the likes of Si Woo Kim, Sahith Theegala, and more might put some significant pressure on the 35-year-old. Thankfully, it looks like the returning PGA Tour golfer is coming prepared.

He’s carrying the Titleist GT 3 driver, according to Today’s Golfer. One of the biggest upsides of the driver is its superior workability, added ball speed, and stellar accuracy. Switching to the Titleist GT 3 driver at the 2025 Masters from the Srixon ZX5 MKII LS driver, which he used in the Ryder Cup, Koepka’s driving accuracy improved from the previous 52.9%. For a price of $688.70, the driver seems to be a pretty good catch for Koepka.

He also uses the Taylormade M2 Tour HL fairway wood. This seems to be the ideal piece of wood for a champion like the 35-year-old. Pretty similar to his driver, the M2 provides speed and accuracy required to beat the competition in crunch moments. The previous iteration of the M2 underwent a drastic upgrade. With the carbon crown down to six layers, the lightweight fluted hosel helps the ball go the distance. Koepka’s wood is listed online for $129.72.

Alternatively, Koepka has a Nike Vapor Pro 3-iron with a Fujikura Pro Tour Spec 95 X Shaft in his bag. Worth approximately $700, the iron helps the golfer aim for a higher ball flight. Furthermore, Flexible NexCOR faces and Flybeam reinforced chassis give an added advantage by covering wider areas with fast and consistent ball speed. Koepka prefers the 2016 edition of the Nike Vapor Pro 3-iron.

Alongside that, the American uses Srixon ZX7 Irons (4-9i) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts. The sleek model uses a larger forged ridge in the body of the Iron. Priced at approximately $1,496, the Japanese high-toe shape helps Koepka to aim for a smooth glide through fairway, rough, and sand without the loss of speed. Although the ZXi7 MKii and the ZXi models is now often preferred by many over the ZX7, Koepka has chosen to stick to the older model.

Brooks Koepka looks to mix things up for his short-distance clubs

As for his wedges, Koepka chooses the Cleveland RTZ Tour Rack Raw Wedges (46°-10 Mid, 52°-10 Mid, 56°-10 Mid, 60°-10 Low) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts. The price currently stands at $189.99 per club. With the Cleveland wedges, he secured his win at the 2023 PGA Championship. The RTZ Wedges are constructed with Z-Alloy, which is rustproof. It’s a completely new steel formula that increases the durability of the equipment.

Alongside that, it also uses the technology of Hydra zip, ZipCore, and UltiZip. These technologies help in maximizing its spin performance even in wet conditions. It also makes the wedge lightweight and gives the ball sharper grooves that cut through grass seamlessly.

Finally, the final item of clubs in Koepka’s bag is the Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2 Teryllium putter. While he has tried and tested several putters, the former LIV Golf pro seems to rely on the T10 a lot. Made from tellurium copper, the putter has a soft feel owing to its 12 alloy build. And while this piece of equipment is unique, it also comes with a hefty price of more than $3000. Topping things off, Koepka usually prefers pairing his Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord (Midsize) Round grips with his clubs.