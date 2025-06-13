Brooks Koepka WITB June 2025: Golf Bag for U.S. Open Explored

The Oakmont Country Club has not disappointed. The Course has proven to be as tough as it always was, with players struggling to make par or less consistently. JJ Spaun led the pack after one day, but the way things are going, the leader after day 2 is anyone’s bet. Brooks Koepka is one of the latest victims of the unforgiving course.

The 5-time Major champion had finished day 1 decently, with a score of 2 under par. He also started day 2 strong with a birdie in the initial stages but quickly fell off the wagon. Koepka carded a 4-over-par score to end day 2, a disappointing turn of events for the LIV Golfer. He is likely to make the cut with his score of 2 over par, but he will need to sharpen his game across all fronts if he wants to fight for his sixth major title.

For that, he will need to be perfect across all fronts. The drive, the chip, the approach, and the putt. Let’s take a look at his weapons of choice on the course as he aims to tackle the treacherous Oakmont during the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Driver, Fairway Woods, and Irons of Brooks Koepka’s choice

As per Today’s Golfer, the driver is one of his frequently changed clubs. He initially had a Srixon ZX5 MKII LS driver before switching to a TaylorMade SIM2. He then made the change to the Qi10 driver before making one final switch at the 2025 Masters. The current driver he uses is the iconic Titleist GT3 Driver, which costs nearly $800 on the market. The driver offers a high rate of adjustability and has the ability to impart a lot of force on the ball. It can also offer spin and has a good degree of forgiveness,s making it a sound weapon to have in your arsenal.

USA Today via Reuters May 16, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Brooks Koepka tees off on the 12th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The fairway wood used by the 5-time Major champion is the TaylorMade M2 Tour HL Fairway Wood. Available for nearly $130, the M2 offers great carry distance without compromising on its forgiveness. It is a tidy club that has been engineered to stand out in all aspects. For his irons, Koepka uses two distinct sets. The Nike Vapor Pro 3-Iron is the only remnant in his bag from his time with Nike, while he uses Srixon ZX7 Irons(4-9i) as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The former has been a steady companion in his bag, helping him clinch five major titles, while the latter offers consistent feel and feedback. The ZX7 irons are a harbinger of consistency, which is exactly what Koepka wants on the course. The Vapor Pro-3 costs nearly $510 while the Srixon Model costs nearly $999.

Koepka’s wedges and putters

At around $190, the Cleveland RTZ Tour Rack Wedges are dependable clubs. Koepka’s choice of wedges is incredible, giving proper feedback regardless of the kind of shot. It is also long-lasting and provides a good amount of spin. Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2 Teryllium Putter has a face insert that makes it stand out in the market. The insert is able to give good feedback, and it also has a soft touch to it. At $3000, it is slightly on the pricier side, but the putter’s overall stability and balance are amazing, making it perfect for high-pressure situations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The LIV Golfer’s ball choice is the Srixon Z-Star Diamond Golf Ball. The Z-Star is aimed at players with quick swing speed, which works well for Koepka. Hideki Matsuyama is another proponent of the ball, having used it to win the 2021 Masters.

What do you think of Brooks Koepka’s golf bag? Does it need some changes, or is it perfect the way it is?