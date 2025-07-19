Brooks Koepka’s ‘Biggest Hater’ Revealed by Wife Jena Sims After New Career Low for LIV Golf Pro

For Brooks Koepka, The Open Championship has followed an eerily similar script to his last few majors, barring the 2025 U.S. Open. The 5-time Major Champion carded a disappointing 7 over par across the first two days, making it three missed cuts at four of the last majors. In fact, the last time he finished in the top 10 of a major was at the 2023 PGA Championship, which he won.

Despite the adverse results, Koepka would not be too bothered. Because he got to spend quality time with his son. “He’s my getaway… Hanging out with him is the best thing in the world.” The LIV Golfer had stated previously. And his time at Northern Ireland saw him spend a lot of quality time with his child, who is turning two years old in a few days’ time.

This is evidenced by the stories posted by his wife, Jena Sims Koepka, on Instagram. Sims had previously posted a reel that showed Crew taking his first steps to learn golf with his dad. Who better to learn from? Jena had added a caption, stating, “Experts say dads should teach their toddlers how to golf,” adding another funny layer by implying that she was the expert on that subject matter.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There was also another story she put on a TikTok shared by The Open Championship’s official page. It showed Koepka’s biggest hater booing him while he was getting ready for a shot. The hater? None other than his soon-to-be two-year-old Crew Koepka, who was on the sidelines in a pram, nonchalantly booing his dad.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

But there is some context, though. Crew had said “yaaayy!” in a bid to motivate his dad, but Koepka, who was having a bad day, was not having it, saying “booooo!” at himself. Crew took the cue and started shouting “Boo!“, evoking laughter from Sims and the others on the sidelines. Jena Sims captioned the video with an even funnier note, which said, “Crew… dada’s biggest hater.”

It just goes to show how close the Koepka family is. Their bond is something remarkable and something the golfer takes a lot of pride in, something he has said several times before.

“Golf is probably going to take a backseat. My family will take priority.” This is what Koepka had stated in mid-July 2023. His wife was expecting their first child, which would eventually turn out to be his ‘biggest hater’ at the 2025 Open Championship. It was a new step for the then-five-time major winner, who had recently made the key decision to move to LIV Golf from the PGA Tour.

“But, yeah, becoming a new dad, yeah, there’s probably bits of me that are really nervous. There’s another human being that’s going to rely completely on me and Jena. It’s exciting, but yeah, a little bit nervous at the same time.” The golfer further added about approaching fatherhood. It seems like he has very little to worry about, considering how Crew has grown and made the Koepka family whole.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But what would concern him is his form on the course.

Brooks Koepka’s struggles on the LIV Golf circuit

The five-time major champion has failed to maintain consistency on the Saudi-backed circuit as well, with his struggles on the course not being exclusive to the majors. Koepka, has only two top-10 finishes during this season’s LIV campaign and sit currently at 25th in the individual points list. His second-place finish which came at Singapore seem like a distant thing of the past.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His latest exploit on the LIV Golf circuit was at the Andalucia event, where he could only manage a T32 finish. Earlier he had withdran from the LIV Golf Dallas event after carding a 7 over par score during the first round. He smashed a tee marker with his driver in his bid to release frustration but it was a perfect summation of the frustration Koepka is going through. He later withdrew due to illness.

Can Jena Sims Koepka, and Crew Koepka provide motivation for Koepka in his bid to revitalize his golfing career?