Brooks Koepka’s Drama With Bryson DeChambeau Refuses to Die as Wife Jena Sims Chimes in

What happens when a golf feud that was supposedly buried resurfaces not just on the course, but in the family living room? Jena Sims discovered this firsthand while watching her husband, Brooks Koepka, reignite his rivalry with Bryson DeChambeau during the recent LIV Golf Team Championship semifinals.

The drama unfolded when DeChambeau avoided a direct matchup against Koepka. Instead, he placed teammate Anirban Lahiri against the five-time major champion. Brooks didn’t hold back his frustration. He called Bryson a “strange cat” during the press conference. This moment marked a significant escalation in their supposedly resolved rivalry.

Jena was watching the Fox Sports telecast coverage when she heard Brooks describe Bryson as a “strange cat”. She responded with her own Instagram story that took the feud in an unexpected direction. The Brooks-Bryson rivalry had officially expanded beyond the two players themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago JERSEY CITY, NJ – AUGUST 19: Jena Sims fiance of Brooks Koepkanot pictured during the first round of the Northern Trust golf tournament on August 19, 2021 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, NJ. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 19 PGA, Golf Herren – THE NORTHERN TRUST Icon21081912271 Image Credits: IMAGO

The actress and model created her own debate from Brooks’s comment. She revealed that she and her friends had grown up saying either “strange cat” or “odd bird” for the same concept. Jena identified herself as being from the “odd bird” camp. Meanwhile, Brooks clearly represented the “strange cat” group. She asked her followers which phrase they preferred.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This Instagram story response represents a new turn in the longstanding feud. Previously, the rivalry stayed between Brooks and Bryson. Now, family members are publicly weighing in on the conflict. Jena’s post brought the dispute directly into the social media sphere and engaged thousands of followers in the debate.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Additionally, Jena is known to defend her husband publicly, especially when it comes to social media. When Koepka had once misspelled Jen’s name as Jean, the golf world had trolled him for making a mistake. But, 2 years later, Mrs. Koepka defended her husband by clarifying that her nickname is Jena.

The involvement of spouses marks an escalation that didn’t exist during their original 2019-2021 feud peak. Back then, the conflict remained purely professional. Today, the rivalry has reached into their personal lives and family dynamics.

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau: How LIV Golf reignites old rivalries

LIV Golf’s team championship format has created unexpected consequences. The structure forces former enemies to confront each other directly. Previously, rivals could avoid each other for months on the traditional tours. Now, team captains must make lineup decisions that inevitably create drama.

The December 2024 Crypto.com Showdown painted a different picture entirely. Brooks and Bryson played as teammates against Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. They worked together and seemed to have resolved their differences. However, analysis reveals DeChambeau’s recent decision was based on team standings rather than personal avoidance.

Bryson sits third in the LIV Golf standings. Meanwhile, Talor Gooch ranks sixth. Conversely, Lahiri holds the 25th position while Koepka sits at 31st. Therefore, the matchup created more balanced competition on paper. Bryson DeChambeau even admitted to this by saying, “Talor’s playing some really good golf, and I felt like Baan would be a great fit for Brooks today. Sure, I could’ve gone up against him. Brooks is a great fighter, and I would’ve loved that matchup. But from a team perspective, Talor was the tougher out.”

The Saudi-backed league has witnessed several dormant rivalries resurface beyond this incident. Team competitions naturally breed these confrontations. Patrick Reed’s 4Aces regularly clash with Dean Burmester’s Stingers throughout the season. Players who previously maintained professional distance now face direct head-to-head battles. Additionally, the format makes it impossible to avoid longtime rivals.

The winner-takes-all team championship structure amplifies every decision. Captain choices become headline-worthy moments rather than routine lineup cards. Consequently, every move gets scrutinized for potential personal motivations.

LIV Golf has unintentionally created a breeding ground for renewed rivalries. The format practically guarantees these confrontational moments. Moreover, social media ensures that family members can instantly join the conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jena’s Instagram story demonstrates how modern golf rivalries now extend far beyond the original participants. The “strange cat versus odd bird” debate might seem trivial. However, it signals a new chapter in one of golf’s most famous feuds.

Which camp are you in—strange cat or odd bird? The debate continues both on social media and in golf’s newest competitive landscape.