Brooks Koepka’s Fate Lies in Tiger Woods’s Hands as His PGA Tour Return Intentions Become Public

ByNavya Mishra

Jan 9, 2026 | 7:44 PM EST

Link Copied!
In a not-so-surprising move, Brooks Koepka has applied for reinstatement with the PGA Tour just 16 days after his LIV Golf exit. His entry into the Tour will not be a straightforward path, and if one were to heed the reports, Tiger Woods will have a significant role to play in it.

As per Golf Digest, the final decision on Koepka’s re-entry to the PGA Tour will rely on the Future Competition Committee, whose chairman is Tiger Woods. The committee will be tasked to guide CEO Brian Rolapp to make the final decision.

Ever since Brooks Koepka‘s exit, the biggest question has been his path to the PGA Tour. Though it was always expected for the 5-time major champ to make his way back to the Tour, what was also known was the topsy-turvy path he would have to take.

The PGA Tour has implemented a one-year ban on the golfers who chose to side with LIV. As per that, the earliest Koepka can play is after August 2026, but the PGA Tour might be flexible with this, given how they move forward with his application. The 5x major winner has been on good terms with several of the Tour’s players, like Rory McIlroy; his path could be easier. Notably, Koepka also never filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour, unlike Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson.

This is a developing story..

