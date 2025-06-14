Brooks Koepka’s Name Gets Dragged as Scottie Scheffler Justifies Heated Fight With Coach at U.S. Open

The U.S. Open at Oakmont has tested every player’s patience this week. Scottie Scheffler found himself grinding through another challenging round. Yet it wasn’t his scorecard that caught attention. Instead, it was his animated exchange with longtime coach Randy Smith on the practice range. When pressed about the heated moment during his press conference, Scheffler didn’t hesitate to drag Brooks Koepka into the conversation.

He used Koepka’s recent coaching drama to justify his on-course confrontation. “You even look at like Brooks made some comments this week about his coach kind of getting in his grille,” Scheffler explained. The world No. 1 wasn’t making excuses. Rather, he was making a point about elite coaching relationships. “When you have that consistency and you have long-term relationships, there’s a lot more trust that gets built up between people,” he said.

Koepka’s situation provided the perfect example. Pete Cowen delivered a brutal 45-minute scolding to Brooks in an Oakmont bunker earlier this week. “I don’t like having ‘yes’ people around me,” Koepka admitted. “I just want somebody to tell me the truth.” Scheffler seized on this honesty while defending his coaching dynamics. He emphasized how true coaching partnerships require uncomfortable conversations. “A true friend is somebody that is there for you when you need them, but they’re also not going to just be a yes-man,” he noted, explaining why Randy Smith’s direct approach actually strengthens their bond.

The incident that triggered this entire conversation unfolded on the Oakmont practice range after Scheffler’s second round. Video footage captured his evident frustration after disappointing rounds of 73-71. His hat sat askew as he gestured animatedly down the range. Eventually, he stepped out of the hitting bay to cool down. Caddie Ted Scott remained silent throughout the heated discussion.

The struggles were evident in Scheffler’s ball-striking statistics. He hit only 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in his second round. His putting remained solid with 26 putts, ranking sixth in strokes gained putting at the halfway mark.

Both incidents highlight the pressure cooker environment at major championships. When elite players struggle, their coaching teams must provide unflinching honesty. Sugar-coating problems doesn’t produce major championship victories.

Elaborating on the value of this tough-love approach, Scheffler’s philosophy about coaching relationships runs deeper than most realize. “Randy’s job is to help me become the better golfer,” he explained when asked about balancing criticism with support. “Sometimes that’s getting in my grille and then other times it’s putting his arm around me and telling me it’s okay.”

This kind of trust doesn’t develop overnight, however. Scheffler’s confidence in Smith’s approach stems from their remarkably long partnership.

Scottie Scheffler’s two-decade bond with coach Randy Smith

This coaching partnership represents one of golf’s most enduring relationships. Randy Smith has guided Scheffler since he was just six at Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas. Smith immediately recognized Scheffler’s rare talent during their first meeting in 2002, which lasted nearly two hours. The PGA Hall of Fame instructor has been Scheffler’s only swing coach throughout his entire career, from 90 junior golf victories to major championships.

Their partnership has produced remarkable results, including three major championships, an Olympic gold medal, a FedEx Cup title, and extended reigns as world No. 1. Smith’s guidance helped transform a talented junior into golf’s most dominant player of the current era.

“It’s tough to put into words what Randy means to me,” Scheffler said after his 2025 PGA Championship victory. “He’s a special man, and he’s taught me everything about the game of golf.” The relationship extends far beyond technical instruction, with Smith becoming like family to the world No. 1. This deep trust explains why their heated exchange didn’t surprise those who know them well, as Smith’s coaching philosophy centers on enhancing each player’s natural abilities while avoiding cookie-cutter methods.

The timing of their Oakmont argument reflects this honest approach perfectly. When performance dips, Smith provides immediate feedback without sugar-coating the message.