Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour Verdict ‘Imminent’ Despite Growing Tension Among Pros, Sources Confirm

Just weeks after closing the LIV Golf chapter, Brooks Koepka finds himself waiting for a verdict that could reshape the rest of his career. Having officially applied PGA Tour reinstatement, the five-time major winner now stands in an uncertain position. Amid this, sources suggest the Tour is seemingly ready with a decision for Koepka.

“Sources indicate that an official announcement on Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour future could be imminent…,” a post on X by Flushing it Golf read.

Just a few days back, the same source confirmed that Tiger Woods would have significant authority in the decision regarding Koepka’s reinstatement to the PGA Tour. Notably, Woods recently became a part of Rolapp’s PGA administration, serving as the chairperson for the Future Competition Committee and the Policy Board.

Many have been rooting for Koepka’s return to the tour. However, there has also been heavy speculation regarding the potential suspension of the star. This is because the PGA Tour’s rulebook clearly states that any golfer aiming to rejoin the tour after competing in an ‘unauthorised league’ would face a one-year ban.

Koepka parted ways with LIV at the end of 2025, and he made his last LIV Golf appearance back in August 2025. Thus, according to the rule, Koepka should not be considered eligible to play under the PGA Tour before August 2026.

Amid this chaos, Northern Irish golfing icon Rory McIlroy has voiced his support for Koepka.

Shared his opinion, McIlroy said, “I think they’ve already paid their consequence. They’ve made the money, but they’ve paid their consequence in terms of their reputation and some of the things they’ve lost by going over there.”

However, another veteran of the sport has chosen to differ from the five-time Major champion.

Smylie Kaufman and Anthony Kim are Unwilling to let Brooks Koepka come in immediately

With rumors circulating that the PGA Tour may allow Brooks Koepka to return without any consequences, the likes of Smylie Kaufman do not seem to be happy. Kaufman questioned whether Koepka should be allowed to enter the signature events of the PGA immediately. Kaufman also shared that at most, the Tour should allow him to play in the open field events. Elaborating his point further, Kaufman stated that the Tour must not displace a player just to accommodate Koepka.

“How would you be able to handle that? Do you expand the field by one spot so that one guy doesn’t get in based off Brooks Koepka being allowed back? There’s a bunch of different ways to look at it. I myself hope that he does tee it up this season, but I definitely don’t want him to be taking a spot away from a PGA Tour player,” said Kaufman.

Anthony Kim, too, has similar views. Commenting on the matter, Kim stated that there will be a lot of golfers who would be angry if Koepka were to return unscathed.

“There’s definitely going to be guys that say no, like, ‘Why did he get the big check and get to come back? I would have gone to LIV Q School and come back if that was okay,’” Kim said to Mayo Media Network in an interaction.

As fans and insiders watch closely for the answer, the countdown is officially on. Notably, it will decide not just where Koepka plays this year, but how the next chapter of his legacy is written.