Brooks Koepka’s Possible LIV Golf Exit Could Be a ‘Leak in the Dam,’ Warns Analyst

Eight months ago, Fred Couples dropped a massive hint on Seattle radio, claiming Brooks Koepka “really wants to come back” to the PGA Tour. At the time, the five-time Major winner deflected the claim, insisting he intended to fulfill his contract but didn’t fully deny it. Fast forward to December 2025, and that smoke is now a forest fire that can destroy the entire LIV’s foundation as the Sports Business Journal reports Koepka is considering “sitting out” the 2026 season and is reportedly willing to forfeit $20 million to make it happen. The result of this for LIV won’t be pretty.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“And once that one domino falls, almost in any other situation, whether it’s sports, politics, business, when one guy decides to go the other way, then the next one and the next one and the next one will follow suit. So, it sure looks like Brooks Koepka is going to be the one who starts the leak in the dam. And once that leak starts, it gets bigger and bigger and bigger until the dam crumbles and the whole damn thing falls apart,” said golf analyst Trey Wingo, hinting at a terrifying picture for LIV.

To understand this drastic move, look at Koepka’s 2025 season. For the first time in four years, he went completely winless on LIV Golf, finishing a shocking 3oth in the individual points race and even withdrew from Dallas. It got worse at the tournaments that actually define his legacy. He missed the cut at the Masters (+5), the PGA Championship (+9), and the Open Championship (+7). His best performance came in the U.S Open, where he finished T12 with a non-factor +6 total.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

And the Smash GC captain isn’t the only superstar losing his shine. The “domino effect” is already visible in other top-tier players. Cameron Smith, the 2022 Open Champion, has plummeted to 333rd in the world rankings, missing the cut in all four Majors this year. Even Jon Rahm, despite winning the individual title, failed to win a single tournament. Rahm’s place in the Ryder Cup is hanging in the balance, and time and again, he has mentioned the importance that the tournament has for him. Maybe these players could also see themselves out in the years to come?

These struggles validate the fear that the league lacks the competitive edge to keep stars sharp and make Wingo’s logic more sensible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Brooks Koepka’s possible exit plan didn’t come overnight

Koepka left breadcrumbs of his frustration as far back as last January. He admitted candidly that LIV was far behind where it should be.

“Look, we’re four years in, it’s just getting its feet wet and figuring out what direction they want it to go. We are behind, to be quite fair. Behind where we should be. From bringing sponsors in to hitting the international market and the US market.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And this decision leaves his team, Smash GC, in a complete state of crisis. Koepka isn’t just a player there; he was the face of the franchise. They finished 4th in the Team Championship, but the brand relies entirely on Koepka’s stardom. Without him, the roster lacks a commercial identity. And though CEO Scott O’Neil tried to shut down the rumors, saying Koepka still has one more year in his contract, relying only on a legal contract usually signals something much deeper than we usually see.

But still, it is not all doom and gloom for the Saudi-backed league. Laurie Canter rejected a PGA Tour card to sign with the Majesticks GC. Victor Perez also joined the ranks for the 2026 season. Reports suggest they are chasing PGA Tour winner Si Woo Kim. They also signed young talent like Tom McKibbin to lower the league’s average age. LIV is fighting hard and aggressively signing new blood to stop the bleeding.

And how does the prodigal son actually return home? The path is clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Koepka would likely face a one-year suspension from the PGA Tour. By sitting out the 2026 LIV season, he essentially serves his time. And considering Koepka played his last LIV game in Michigan, back in August, his earliest possible return to the PGA Tour would likely be in August 2026. And his 2023 PGA Championship victory grants him exemptions into all four Majors through 2028, so he can play the biggest events without needing LIV.