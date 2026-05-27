Brooks Koepka’s Response to Jena Sims Facing Backlash Over Controversial Masters Outfits Reveals His Character

Masters week tolerates no misstep—not even from the players’ spouses. So when Jena Sims wore a midriff-baring Ancora crop top and matching pants for her 2026 Masters outfit, fans raked her. Worried, she shared a picture of her outfit with Brooks Koepka to understand his perspective, but his answer completely disarmed her and showed how supportive he is as a husband.

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On Tuesday on The Viall Files, Sims revealed Koepka texted back: “‘What the heck? I think that’s totally fine.’ So, it was a little bit of a relief just because I’m not trying to f— his game up in any way. I mean, we’ve been together for so long. We have this running joke of like, if anything happens in your life, I don’t want to hear about it unless your leg is getting chopped off during the week of Augusta.” On the show, Sims also called him ‘the best’ for his reply and ‘one of the girls’ for his understanding and patience.

This year’s Major was very important to Koepka because he was playing it for the first time since coming back to the PGA Tour. She told him preemptively—backlash could have distracted him during the tournament.

She messaged him at Augusta, and he asked for a photo before responding. But as Sims revealed, he was very supportive, and that’s how he has been throughout their relationship timeline.

The couple got married in 2022, but have been together since the 2015 Masters. In fact, their relationship is publicly affectionate, low-drama, and mutually backed by actions as much as words. When Sims modeled swimwear while seven months pregnant, Koepka celebrated her by posting the swimwear pictures on social media with the caption, “So proud of you, Jena.”

Sims also revealed that Koepka really stepped up while she was training for her 2024 SI Swimsuit shoot. He was adjusting his schedule and taking responsibility for their son, Crew, so that she could focus on the training.

Imago Mandatory Credits: @jenamsims/Instagram

Over the years that they have been together, Sims has been at Augusta National to support her husband on multiple occasions, especially during the Masters Par-3 Contest.

“I freak out every time I put this jumpsuit on,” she said ahead of this year’s Par-3 Contest. “It is like the coolest honor.”

She knows the Masters’ decorum intimately. For instance, she wore a green satin top with a rose detail on the shoulder and a white tennis skirt on Day 2 of the 2025 Masters. This year, she wore statement trousers made from vintage Masters blankets one day, and on another, she had a white cardigan with a short cream skirt and a Masters-green handbag.

The backlash came when she wore a Masters-green Ancora crop top and matching pants. Some online critics called it too revealing for Augusta National’s traditional atmosphere. However, she pushed back and said that most of the people criticizing her likely had never been to the Masters and that no one at the event was upset about “two to three inches” of midriff.

Koepka handled the situation exactly how he likes to keep his mindset during majors.

How Brooks Koepka stays focused at majors

The four golf major championships are what almost all golfers look forward to. However, Koepka explicitly said that he cares about them the most. With only four regular victories and five major wins, his resume proves his major-championship focus.

“I think I’m more focused than anybody out there,” Koepka said during the 2019 PGA Championship. “My focus probably goes up, I don’t know, tenfold of what it does in a PGA Tour event, which isn’t good. It’s good that I’m doing it in the majors. But I need to do that in the regular weeks.”

Koepka likes to keep the mindset simple and narrow. The only things he focuses on are the task, staying patient, and not overcomplicating the moment. His supportive and simple reply to Jena Sims about the 2026 Masters outfit drama fits this pattern.