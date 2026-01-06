Brooks Koepka’s Return Plans Quietly Confirmed by Wife Jena Sims as PGA Tour Maintains Silence

With Brooks Koepka‘s LIV exit came the question: Will he join the PGA Tour now? The inconsistency loomed as the Tour took only 23 minutes to address his exit in a cryptic tone, but a few reports suggested that the 5x major champion might just sit out in 2026 entirely or might just compete in majors. Well, now there is a confirmation, sort of.

His wife, Jena Sims, “liked” a post from waystogolf, suggesting that Brooksie will start his year at Augusta. The admin wrote that Koepka has no reason to grind on the Tour after collecting $100 million. Sims’ liking this post suggests that the first time we will see the 5x major winner compete is indeed at Augusta, followed by the remaining 3 majors. His 2023 PGA Championship win grants him a spot in all the majors till 2028. He really doesn’t have to worry about OWGR till then.

The former LIV golfer still has his 2026 DPWT card and can tee off there for any event he wants. But given the global nature of the European Tour, playing there would defeat the purpose of Brooks Koepka wanting to spend more time with his family. But if Koepka wants a full PGA Tour schedule to stay close to his wife and son, he faces a tall regulatory wall.

Koepka does not have an automatic ticket back onto the PGA Tour because of the 1-year ban rule. He played his last LIV match in August 2025, so he cannot be eligible for the Tour by late summer 2026. Other than the cryptic message, there has been no update from the PGA Tour, but golfers and analysts have shared their thoughts.

Brandel Chamblee warned that letting Brooks Koepka back without a cost would destroy the PGA Tour’s meritocracy. Smylie Kaufman also warned that the PGA Tour locker room is cold. Kaufman thinks the tour bosses are very worried about getting sued. Then there are Rory McIlroy’s remarks.

Although McIlroy wants him in TGL, as far as the PGA Tour qualification goes, it indeed has to be fair. The Irishman argued that, as much as the Tour would like to treat Koepka differently, it sets a legal precedent, as the real hurdle is how they have treated others who have tried to come back and serve suspensions. If they help Brooks, others like Hudson Swafford and Wesley Bryan, who got long suspensions for the same thing, might start a legal fight.

Laurie Canter waited a whole year before playing in the PLAYERS Championship in March 2025. He earned a 2026 PGA Tour card by finishing seventh in the R2D race before declining it to rejoin LIV Golf. Hudson Swafford faced a five-year ban that sidelined him until 2027. James Piot served his full suspension. Henrik Stenson even paid over $1 million in fines to the DP World Tour to regain his eligibility. Brooks Koepka, indeed, is a bigger star, but the rules need to be the same for everyone.

Brooks Koepka is navigating a bureaucratic minefield, but he is not doing it with a frown. While the golf world fights over rules, he is busy relaxing.

Brooks Koepka is living the exact life he wanted

Brooks Koepka decided to leave LIV money behind and put his family first. And he is doing that. He spent a very magical Christmas with his wife and son, Crew, in New York. They stayed at the Plaza Hotel, enjoyed cheesy pizza and a giant, sweet ice cream sundae. They took beautiful pictures in front of an amazing, ornament-filled tree. This was the life he truly wanted.

On December 30, the family celebrated Jena Sims’ 37th birthday together. Brooks wore a bright, rainbow-striped suit to make his wife laugh. He even arranged a special “rainbow table vape” for her party. The couple shared a sweet kiss as they celebrated the night.

This happy time was very needed for the Koepka family, who had a very difficult year after miscarrying their second baby in October. Jena Sims also posted about “getting her spark back” in early December and is very happy to have her husband home every day. Brooks Koepka is currently carving out a brand new path in golf, and Jena’s hint tells us that the majors are his only goal.