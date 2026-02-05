Brooks Koepka’s Wife Can’t Stop Raving About Travis Kelce Bringing Taylor Swift Buzz to $9.6M Event

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are no strangers to the spotlight. Be it Super Bowl LVIII or glamorous red carpet appearances, the power couple has always been in the spotlight. However, on Wednesday, we saw a different version of Tayvis’s connection at the WM Phoenix Open, as Kelce picked up a golf club rather than his usual football. And, this moment, much like ours, caught the attention of Jena Sims, wife of PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka.

Sims attended the TP Scottsdale tournament to support her husband, Koepka, one of Kelce’s partners at the Annexus Pro-Am. And the PGA Tour WAG couldn’t help but notice how Swift’s songs took the center stage and echoed around the arena while the three-time Super Bowl champion was minding his business with the golf club. Sims shared a glimpse of this environment on her Instagram stories.

“Every Taylor Swift song they played on 16 for Trav,” the caption of the story read. “Because I’m here for the girls,” Sims further added.

Sims further highlighted the array of Swift songs played at TP Scottsdale. It included Swift’s 2022 single from the ‘Midnights’ album, ‘Karma’, and the 2024 single, “Down Bad”, from “The Tortured Poets Department”. It was a quiet yet subtle example of the powerhouse couple’s fandom, where even if one is in action, the connotation of the other isn’t too far off.

While the songs were a feast for the fans’ ears, they also seemed to give Kelce a bit of inspiration on the court, as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end nailed a shot on the 16th, scoring a near hole-in-one. Kelce eventually concluded his run with a birdie performance and also took home the WM gold chain on the inaugural day of the 2026 Phoenix Open, bearing a prize money of $9.6 million. It was quite a performance from the Chiefs veteran alongside pros like Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler.

The Annaxus Pro-Am event wasn’t Kelce’s first appearance on the golf court. The Chiefs’ tight end brings substantial experience to the court, with apperances at The American Century Championships, 8 AM Invitational, etc.

Notably, Kelce’s appearance at the Phoenix Open followed his Pro Bowl snub. He was initially included in the squad but had to withdraw for undisclosed reasons. To a certain extent, he put this offseason to good use, sharpening his golf skills. And, as a result, he received some appreciation from his fiancée and other notables.

Travis Kelce’s Phoenix Open Outing Earns Praise from Taylor Swift and Brooks Koepka

While Travis Kelce’s near hole-in-one shot impressed fans, it became even sweeter with a reaction from his fiancée, Taylor Swift. The instance began with Golf Channel sharing a video of the shot, with Eamon Lynch’s commentary stating, “I think Taylor Swift is going to write a song about that one” on Instagram.

And the connotation seemed to be quite well received by the American pop star, as she liked the reel. It was another adorable moment of the couple amid Kelce’s Phoenix Open appearance.

Swift wasn’t the only one who was in awe of Kelce’s swing on the golf course. Three-time PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka shared immense praise for Kelce in an interview following the event. Notably, Koepka, along with Scottie Scheffler, finished third in the Annexus Pro-Am, with a score of 57 amid the former’s return to the PGA Tour.

“He hits it long,” Koepka said of Kelce in the interview. I’m sure that’s not shocking to anybody. He’s got speed and size. So, it was fun. It was a good group, and I enjoyed it.”

Following the Annexus Pro-Am event, there’s no doubt that the fans want much more of Travis Kelce teaming up with the pros in golf tournaments. The energy, crowd, and attention he brought to the TP Scottsdale are major takeaways from the event. Moreover, with his skills, the sport can definitely be one of his options when his NFL chapter concludes.