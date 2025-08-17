Brooks Koepka’s Wife Celebrates Major Milestone Two Years After Son’s Health Battle

Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims Koepka, welcomed their son Crew in 2023 under challenging circumstances. Two years later, they’re celebrating his remarkable progress—a journey Jena describes as one of resilience, gratitude, and joy.

In July 2023, Crew arrived six weeks early and spent nearly three weeks in the NICU, where his parents faced anxious days and sleepless nights. Despite the challenges of premature birth—including flat-head syndrome, torticollis, and hip mobility issues—he showed strength from the start, “meeting tiny milestones every day,” as Jena shared. With the help of a protective helmet, which he wore until 2024, Crew’s growth steadily improved, and by the time he no longer needed it, he was healthy, happy, and thriving—giving Brooks and Jena every reason to smile.

Marking just how meaningful these small victories are, Jena recently shared a touching Instagram story. She shared a throwback photo from August 16, 2023, when Crew was finally discharged from the hospital. Sharing the picture Jena wrote, “Crew man’s coming home anniversary! He was born 6 weeks early (33w 5d) and spent 20 days in the NICU. I’m so proud of our 4lb preemie!” The update, posted two years later, highlights the significance of his journey—showing how far their little boy has come since those uncertain first weeks.

Looking back, Crew’s progress is truly inspiring. Flathead syndrome develops when a baby’s soft skull flattens from lying in one position too long. For premature infants like Crew, the risk is even higher. The helmet therapy helped reshape his head during a critical growth window. By 2024, just a year after his birth, Crew was able to begin life without it. As Jena shared at the time, “We’re still in it but we’re near the end.” For Brooks and Jena, that milestone marked more than the end of treatment. Building on that strength, Jena found a way to turn her family’s challenges into purpose.

Jena Sims’ personal struggles into community impact

By April 2024, less than a year after Crew’s early struggles, Jena Sims Koepka had already turned her family’s experience into action. She visited the Children’s Hospital of Georgia to tour its Level 4 NICU. This stood in stark contrast to the Level 2 unit, where Crew spent his first 20 days.

During the trip, she partnered with the Little Words Project to launch a special bracelet with the phrase “On in 2.” While golf fans know the term from the sport, Jena shared, “For me, On in 2 just means going for it—going for your biggest dreams. I have gone for it in so many different ways in my life, and I want to inspire women and pretty much everybody to do the same.”

A portion of the sales went directly to the NICU. Reflecting on why it mattered so much, Jena said, “One of my best friends is actually a NICU nurse in Charlotte, and I had no idea what she even did. But after I had Crew, I was like oh my gosh, now I know what you do for a living. I just want to raise as much money as possible, because it really is lifesaving treatment for these newborn infants.”

Although Koepka and Jena’s son is making progress, their contribution back to the community highlights just how much the cause truly means to them. Their journey makes this cause deeply personal.