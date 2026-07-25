Brooks Koepka’s Wife Jena Sims Announces Big Project to Honor Nurses’ Help During Son’s NICU Journey

Jena Sims is turning her son’s NICU journey into a mission to honor the nurses who saved his life. Since she and Brooks Koepka‘s son, Crew, was born six weeks early, he had to spend the first 20 days of his life in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Jupiter Medical Center. It was tense for Jena Sims, as she had already suffered a miscarriage last year. But throughout that entire challenging period, she had strength and support from the NICU nurses.

When the hospital finally discharged Crew, Jena Sims directly thanked the staff there, calling them angels on Earth. She shared her experience at Jupiter Medical Center during an interview with Luli Ortiz of CBS 12.

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“I was just talking about how fortunate I was because some people hear NICU and they are like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry.’ But for me, it was just those nurses at Jupiter Med; they are my heroes, and they just taught me; it was like a crash course on everything I needed to know to become a mom during those 20 days. So I’m actually pretty grateful.”

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That’s the emotional foundation of her collaboration with Little Words Project. The aim is to help Jupiter Medical Center’s De George Level II NICU by sharing a part of the revenue generated by selling the “On in 2” bracelet. It refers to the “On in 2” term in golf, which means taking the risk and going for the shot to reach the green in the second shot on a par-five hole. Jena Sims further explained her mission.

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“And I think metaphorically that just means going after your goals and getting it on in two, you know, just going for it. And $5 per sale of these bracelets benefit Jupiter Med, and $10 off of the bundle. I could go on and on.”

This project began right before the 2026 U.S. Open. Jena Sims shared an Instagram post featuring a close-up of her hands while wearing the “On in 2” bracelet to announce the collaboration.

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This is not Jena Sims’ first collaboration with Little Words Project. This is her second Little Words Project Kindfluencer Giveback. However, what’s different this time is that she is giving away all her commissions as a donation.

Although there are no concrete details about the first time she partnered with the Little Words Project, she said it was around the 2026 Masters while sharing an update on the second collaboration. The donations from the initial collaboration went to the NICU department at Children’s Hospital of Georgia in Augusta. Jena Sims claimed it was the Little Words Project’s most successful campaign to date, and she had doubled the amount of donations they usually get.

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Jena Sims has a broader philanthropic track record beyond this NICU project. For one, she founded Pageant of Hope in 2005. It is a nonprofit that helps empower children facing serious challenges and gives them an inclusive pageant experience. Besides that, she has supported causes such as Best Buddies in Palm Beach. Brooks Koepka also supports Sims and actively participates in many such charitable events and sponsor-led fundraising efforts.

Most recently, he donated $5 million to various charities as part of his return to the PGA Tour from LIV Golf. Under the Returning Members Program, the PGA Tour asked him to donate $5 million for reinstatement. Of this, $1 million went to the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation. He split another $1.5 million among 10 charities, including his wife’s Pageant of Hope. The PGA Tour reserved the remaining $2.5 million for charities of its choosing.

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While this was part of a punishment, Brooks Koepka has done other charity work, too. For instance, he established the Brooks Koepka Foundation Fund at the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties in 2019. The foundation raised $450,000 for Hurricane Dorian relief in the Bahamas. It also granted over $200,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Besides that, the foundation launched 12 Days of Brooksmas. It is a seasonal campaign that distributes funds to 12 different organizations and nonprofits.

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Together, Brooks Koepka’s and Jena Sims’ efforts reflect a shared commitment to using golf and their public platforms to create a meaningful impact for families and communities in need.